Today's front pages: Monday, October 24, 2016

Graphic

EOCO INVITES NDUOM, AYARIGA OVER CAMPAIGN FUNDS

The troubles of two disqualified presidential aspirants are far from over following an invitation to them by the Economic and Organised Crime Office to explain the sources their incomes for political campaigns.

6 DISQUALIFIED PRESIDENTIAL ASPIRANTS REPORT BUT NANA KONADU, DR MAHAMA RESPOND

Six disqualified presidential aspirants for the upcoming 2016 general election have turned themselves in to the police to answer questions concerning the anomalies detected on their nomination forms.

BFT

BANKS UNHAPPY WITH LOCAL DOLLAR BOND

Commercial banks are worried government is competing with them for dollars locally, following the successful issuance of the first domestic treasury dollar bond, which raised some $94.6 million.

INTEREST PAYMENTS, CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GAP WIDENS

The government has projected that for the first quarter of next year it will spend GHC1.88 billion on interest payments, an amount which is 50 percent more than the planned expenditure on capital or infrastructural projects within the said period.

NEW AIRLINE BEGINS FLIGHT THIS WEEK

Malabo-based Cronos Airline is set to start operations n the country on Friday

Finder

2017: NO GOVT JOBS

The hopes of thousands of Ghanaians, especially the youth and unemployed graduates, to secure jobs in the public sector institutions in 2017 has been dashed as the government has pledged to strictly enforce compliance with the policy of net freeze on recruitment.

GALAMSEY THREATENS COCOA PRODUCTION – REPORT

The Managing Director for cocoa and chocolate producer Barry Callebaut, Ghana, Charity Sackitey, has said the proliferation of illegal mining, which takes an environmental toll, is negatively affecting the cocoa segment.

Daily Guide

EC DRAGGED TO COURT OVER COLLATION SHEETS

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Thursday, October 27, 2016, on a case that seeks to compel the EC to allow candidates or their agents to append their signatures on the constituency collation sheets and also be given copies.

NANA SNUBS MAHAMA OVER DEBATE

Opinions continue to be divided over President John Mahama’s challenge thrown at his opponent, Nana Akufo-Addo, for a debate before the crucial December 7 general election.

ROBBERS KILL NATIONAL SECURITY OPERATIVE

A National Security operative has been killed by suspected armed robbers at Langbensi, near Walewale in the Northern Region.

