No money is missing from the party - PNC Treasurer

The National Treasurer of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has parried claims that he has absconded with some money belonging to the party.

In a statement released Wednesday, Akane Adams said no money has gone missing from the party’s kitty.

“It's very funny the level and length at which some people will want to lie to destroy others in politics even when the truth is so clear. Every political party seeks support and logistics internal and external. Payments of filling fees for our parliamentary candidates and our presidential candidate in the 2016 elections could not have been possible without the efforts made by some key individuals,” the statement said.

Reports made the round that the PNC functionary has been arrested and he is on detention at the Central Police Station in Accra for allegedly bolting with party funds.

He was reported to have admitted before the police that he stole the money because of maltreatment meted to him in the party.

But Mr Adams said he has been running errands for the party since morning, adding he has not been arrested and detained by the police for theft.

“Nobody has been arrested. As we speak, there is no police case against any party executive at any police office or station anywhere in the country regarding any missing money,” he said.

Tension in the PNC has been simmering after the party’s flagbearer, Dr Edward Mahama was disqualified by the Electoral Commission (EC) for not raising enough subscribers to endorse his nomination form.

PNC’s National Chairman, Bernard Mornah has come under attack by former Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, David Akasara for allegedly conspiring with others to eliminate his name out of the party’s parliamentary candidates list.

Mr Mornah had mocked at the allegation describing his onetime competitor for the party’s National Chairmanship position as a sour loser. He encouraged PNC members to concentrate their effort on how they can push the EC to reinstate the party’s flagbearer.

Although he did not reference this development, Mr Adams said acts aimed at denigrating officials from the same party do not augur well for unity and common purpose.

“We are currently working to get our flagbearer back on the ballot and no amount of distraction can sway our efforts.”

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com