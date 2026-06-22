“COKA will set record in Ashanti Region as NPP Chairman” – Prophet Worlasi prophesy victory

The head Pastor of Conquerors Chapel International, Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, has prophesied victory for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman aspirant Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as COKA, declaring that he will "set a record" in the Ashanti Region if elected in the party's upcoming regional executive elections.

The prophecy was reaffirmed on Father's Day when Chairman COKA led a delegation of senior and aspiring NPP regional executives to worship with Prophet Worlasi at his church in Kumasi. The visit came ahead of the party's regional elections scheduled for August 8, during which the former long-serving NPP Constituency Chairman for Afigya Kwabre South is seeking to become the next Ashanti Regional Chairman.

Addressing the congregation, Prophet Worlasi disclosed that he received the revelation long before he ever met Chairman Coka. According to him, after receiving the night vision he made several unsuccessful attempts to contact the aspiring chairman to share the message personally.

He explained that shortly after he publicly declared the prophecy, Chairman COKA officially announced his intention to contest the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship, a development the prophet said confirmed that the revelation was in the right direction.

Speaking on a radio show earlier, he said, "I had never met the chairman before I received the revelation in a vision of the night, and all efforts to contact him and personally share the revelation were unsuccessful. After the prophecy, Chairman COKA declared his intention to run for the regional chairmanship shortly after I announced the prophecy. This declaration proved the prophecy was in the right direction."

The prophet assured Chairman COKA of his unwavering spiritual support throughout the regional election and beyond, pledging to stand by him until he achieves success.

"By the grace of God, I am going to be your prophet until you succeed. I have so many people I am praying for, but I will stand with you from day one until the main elections. I will show you what we will do by the grace of God to grab all the seats," he declared.

Prophet Worlasi further prophesied that Chairman COKA's leadership would usher in unprecedented electoral success for the NPP in the Ashanti Region.

"In the Ashanti Region, you will set a record. It's going to be so, and it's going to be established," he proclaimed to loud applause from the congregation.

Responding to the prophecy, Hon. Odeneho who was the runner-up in the party's 2022 Ashanti Regional Chairman election and widely known for his campaign against illegal mining, expressed gratitude to God for the opportunity to worship with the congregation and thanked Prophet Worlasi for the spiritual support.

"It is a blessing to be in the house of God. It is also a joy and a blessing to be under the feet of the prophet because we have heard a lot about the prophet. That is why we are here today to visit you and worship with you," he said.

Chairman C,OKA who said he is seeking the position to serve the party with humility, integrity and dedication appealed to the prophet and members of the church to continue praying for him as he prepares for the August 8 regional elections.

"We cannot come here without asking for prayers. On the 8th of August, we are holding our regional elections. I am contesting for the position of the regional chairman. I have done a lot of work. I believe in God, I trust in God, and I believe that with your prophecy, that day I am going to be the next chairman," he stated.

"I want to lead with humility, integrity and dedication, so I am here for prayers," he added.

Chairman COKA also thanked Prophet Worlasi and the church for the warm reception, praying that the ministry would continue to transform lives and build communities committed to serving God.

The delegation included Ashanti Regional Organiser and aspiring Regional Secretary Dr Francis Odumako; aspiring Regional Communications Director Dr Keskine Owusu Poku; Subin Constituency Secretary Kwaku Amin Poku; Subin Women's Organiser Ama Konadu; aspiring Deputy Regional Secretaries Lawyer Bonsu and Lexzy Boahene; and aspiring Ashanti Regional Youth Organisers Martin Ameyaw and Centence Baffidur.

Prophet Worlasi concluded by wishing all aspirants in the upcoming NPP regional elections well but maintained his confidence that Chairman COKA would emerge victorious and make history in the Ashanti Region.