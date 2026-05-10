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Macron arrives in Kenya ahead of Africa summit

By Radio France Internationale
Kenya Frances President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) points to a frame photograph of Kenyan marathon runner Sabastian Sawe, crossing the finish line to win the London Marathon after breaking a historic world record, next to Kenyan President William Ruto (1st R) during a reception at State House ahead of the Africa Forward: Africa- France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit in Nairobi, on May 10, 2026. - AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN
SUN, 10 MAY 2026 1
France's President Emmanuel Macron (2nd R) points to a frame photograph of Kenyan marathon runner Sabastian Sawe, crossing the finish line to win the London Marathon after breaking a historic world record, next to Kenyan President William Ruto (1st R) during a reception at State House ahead of the Africa Forward: Africa- France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth Summit in Nairobi, on May 10, 2026. - AFP - LUDOVIC MARIN

Macron is to co-host the two-day “Africa Forward” summit starting on Monday, bringing together African leaders and business executives, as he seeks to cement his legacy one year before the end of his term.

The meeting will focus on economic development and cross-border investment, among other themes, the French presidency said, stressing that it will be the first such forum held in an English-speaking country.

Macron hopes to highlight France's renewed relationship with the continent as a "report card on his Africa policy", said one diplomat.

Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.

France's Africa Forward summit in Nairobi

Once master of vast expanses of northern, central and western Africa, France has played a crucial role in the continent's post-colonial history, repeatedly intervening militarily since the early 1960s.

France has vowed to abandon the so-called "Francafrique" strategy, under which Paris sought to keep francophone Africa under its thumb through political collusion, exclusive access for French businesses and oblique financial deals, including graft.

Macron arrived in English-speaking Kenya from Egypt and is also due to travel to Ethiopia as part of his Africa tour.

(With newswires)

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Comments

Awuradebasa | 5/10/2026 7:17:44 PM

You see how weak African leaders are... Do the European union ever invite any African leaders to their summit? Weak leaders

Comments1
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