China’s Africa “Zero Tariff”: An Impactful Gesture or a Geopolitical Calculation?

On May 1, 2026, China began implementing full zero-tariff treatment for 53 of Africa’s 54 countries, covering both agricultural products and manufactured goods. The move comes at a time of heightened global trade tensions, particularly as the United States imposes higher “reciprocal tariffs” on several African economies. Countries most affected by the new U.S. measures include Lesotho (50%), Madagascar (47%), Mauritius (40%), Botswana (37%), Angola (32%), and both Algeria and South Africa (30%).

China’s initiative, however, was extended only to countries maintaining diplomatic relations with Beijing. Eswatini was excluded because of its continued diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

At a moment when many African countries are confronting rising protectionism from Western economies, China has strategically positioned itself as an advocate of trade openness and South-South cooperation. The move allows Beijing to contrast its approach with what many perceive as growing Western economic nationalism. Politically, this is likely to resonate strongly with African public opinion and reinforce China’s image as a more reliable economic partner on the continent.

Yet, while the Chinese initiative is welcome, it is far from a transformative solution to Africa’s export challenges. Customs tariffs are not the principal obstacle limiting African exports to the Chinese market. More significant barriers include stringent Chinese product standards, inadequate port and transport infrastructure across much of Africa, and the continent’s continued dependence on foreign commercial intermediaries. These structural constraints are far more difficult to overcome than tariffs alone.

In reality, many of Africa’s major exports to China, particularly oil and minerals, already enter at very low or zero tariff rates under existing trade arrangements. Iron ore and copper exports from countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Africa, and Zambia already face little or no tariff burden. The same applies to crude oil exports from Angola, Nigeria, and Republic of the Congo. Consequently, the sectors most likely to benefit from the new policy are manufactured goods and processed agricultural products that previously attracted higher duties.

The most immediate gains may therefore emerge in agricultural exports. Chinese imports of African coffee, cocoa, and other raw agricultural commodities have already increased under earlier tariff exemptions. Expanding duty-free access could further increase export volumes and product diversity, particularly if African countries improve processing capacity and quality standards.

The initiative also presents opportunities under the framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area. If properly coordinated, African countries could use the Chinese market to stimulate regional value chains, cross-border manufacturing, and export cooperation. However, achieving this would require deliberate industrial policies, stronger regional infrastructure, and greater investment in manufacturing competitiveness.

For China, reducing tariffs alone will not significantly alter the structural trade imbalance between Africa and China. If Beijing genuinely seeks deeper industrial collaboration with African economies, it will need to support investments in industrial parks, economic and trade zones, logistics infrastructure, and technology transfer. Such investments would do far more to help African countries move up the value chain than tariff reductions alone.

At the same time, the benefits of the policy are unlikely to be evenly distributed across the continent. Export-oriented production is more likely to concentrate in relatively industrialized economies such as South Africa, Morocco, and Kenya, which are better positioned to scale manufacturing and meet export standards. Unless weaker economies receive targeted support, existing disparities within Africa could widen further.

Ultimately, China’s zero-tariff initiative is both an economic gesture and a geopolitical calculation. It strengthens China-Africa relations, reinforces Beijing’s strategic influence on the continent, and projects China as a champion of globalization at a time when Western economies are turning inward. While the policy may expand opportunities for selected African exports, it does not fundamentally transform the underlying structure of China-Africa trade. Without significant improvements in industrial capacity, infrastructure, and regional integration, Africa risks remaining primarily a supplier of raw materials to an increasingly influential Chinese market.

Shaibu A. Gariba

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaibu-gariba/

Email: [email protected]

By Shaibu A. Gariba