France mobilises aircraft carrier strike force towards Strait of Hormuz

The move, announced by President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, places Europe's most powerful warship closer to one of the world's most strategically vital waterways, whose disruption has become a defining feature of the conflict involving Iran. The effective closure of the strait has left hundreds of vessels stranded and prompted what the International Energy Agency has described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market.

French officials stressed that the proposed European-led operation would remain defensive in nature and separate from the US-led “Project Freedom” initiative, which began on Monday before being paused by President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

The nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier, accompanied by its escort vessels, is being repositioned as part of a broader mission – championed by Paris and London – aimed at restoring maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions permit.

Macron said the initiative could help reassure the global shipping industry.

“It may help restore confidence among shipowners and insurers,” Macron wrote on X. “It remains distinct from the parties at war.”

The French president, who also held talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, said he intended to discuss the situation with Trump in the coming days.

“A return to calm in the Strait will help advance negotiations on nuclear issues, ballistic matters, and the regional situation,” Macron wrote. “Europeans … will play their part.”

Macron calls for joint reopening of Strait of Hormuz, as US plan raises doubts

Conditions required before mission can begin

French military officials underlined that any deployment into the strait would only move forward once security risks had eased sufficiently.

Colonel Guillaume Vernet, spokesperson for the French armed forces chief of staff, said the coalition framework – involving France, Britain and more than 50 partner nations – would not begin operations until two conditions had been met: the threat level to commercial shipping must fall, and the maritime sector must regain enough confidence to resume transits through the strait.

Vernet also said any operation would require the backing of neighbouring states, including Iran itself, which borders the strategic waterway. Iran effectively closed the strait after the conflict erupted on 28 February following attacks by the United States and Israel, subsequently targeting and threatening vessels in the region.

While Vernet did not provide a timeline for the Charles de Gaulle's arrival, he said the carrier group was being positioned so it could respond quickly should conditions improve.

The crisis has had a dramatic impact on maritime insurance costs. Industry estimates suggest war-risk premiums for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz have climbed to four to five times their pre-conflict levels.

According to Vernet, the current financial risks remain too severe for most operators.

“For now, insurance premiums are so high that not a single ship will jeopardize their trip or go there,” he said.

UK and France drive outline Hormuz security plans at London talks

European coalition signals growing role

Washington has not participated in the French-British planning effort, a distinction observers say reflects Europe's growing willingness to organise independent security initiatives. Analysts have compared the emerging Hormuz mission to the “coalition of the willing” assembled by Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in support of Ukraine.

A senior French official, speaking anonymously, said the operation was intended to demonstrate Europe's ability to safeguard a critical global trade route.

“We want to send the message that not only are we ready to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but that we are also capable of doing so,” the official said.

France had pushed for a multinational maritime initiative from the early days of the conflict. Macron and Starmer hosted representatives from dozens of countries at a Paris summit on 17 April, while military planners from more than 30 nations later worked through operational details for a potential deployment.

The Charles de Gaulle had originally been redirected from the Baltic Sea to the eastern Mediterranean shortly after the war began. French officials described the move as part of an “unprecedented” mobilisation that also includes eight frigates and two Mistral-class amphibious assault ships.

France has additionally been strengthening its Gulf presence through air operations based at Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates. French Rafale fighter jets stationed there have intercepted Iranian drones and missiles over the Gulf state since the start of the conflict under a longstanding defence agreement with Abu Dhabi.

(With newswires)