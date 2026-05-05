A Region Divided: Can Ghana Lead West Africa Back to Unity?

West Africa stands at a historic inflection point. What once appeared to be Africa’s most promising model of regional integration under the ECOWAS is now being fundamentally challenged by the emergence of a rival bloc, the Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger. This is not merely an institutional disagreement. It is a contest over the future identity of West Africa between a rules-based integration model and a sovereignty-driven resistance movement. At the center of this unfolding transformation lies Ghana, a country whose choices may shape the trajectory of the entire sub-region.

From Integration to Contestation: The Data behind the Divide

For decades, ECOWAS symbolized regional ambition. Free movement, collective security, and democratic governance. Yet the resurgence of military coups in the Sahel has exposed deep structural weaknesses. Between 2020 and 2023, West Africa accounted for over 60% of successful coups on the continent (International IDEA, 2024). Mali experienced two coups in quick succession, followed by Burkina Faso and Niger. ECOWAS responded with sanctions, suspensions, and threats of military intervention, particularly in Niger. However, these measures yielded unintended consequences. Rather than restoring constitutional order, they intensified nationalist resistance and eroded public trust. Afrobarometer (2023) data indicates that support for democracy in parts of the Sahel has fallen below 50%, with many citizens prioritizing security and economic survival over electoral processes. As Ebenezer Obadare notes, “The crisis in West Africa is not simply about coups; it is about the failure of democratic systems to deliver security and economic stability.”

AES: Sovereignty, Security, and Strategic Realignment

The AES bloc has emerged as a direct response to this perceived failure. Its founding members have rejected what they view as external interference and have redefined sovereignty in assertive terms. Since 2022, Mali and Burkina Faso have expelled French forces and reduced Western military engagement, opting instead for alternative partnerships, including increased cooperation with Russia. According to Sahel analyst Alex Thurston, “The Sahelian juntas are redefining sovereignty not just as independence from colonial influence, but as freedom from multilateral constraints.” Yet the effectiveness of this model remains uncertain. Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED, 2025) shows that violent incidents in the Sahel increased by over 20% between 2022 and 2024, underscoring the persistence of insecurity despite strategic shifts. The AES, therefore, represents both an ideological challenge and an ongoing experiment. One whose long-term viability is far from guaranteed.

ECOWAS at a Strategic Crossroads

For ECOWAS, the rise of AES is an existential test. Key member states such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal must now confront the difficult question of how to defend democratic norms without accelerating regional fragmentation. Nigeria, which accounts for over 60% of ECOWAS GDP (World Bank, 2024), has traditionally led regional interventions. Yet domestic security challenges have constrained its influence. Dr. Olayinka Ajala observes, “ECOWAS is facing a legitimacy crisis. Its enforcement mechanisms are strong on paper but weak in political consensus.” Sanctions imposed on Niger in 2023 triggered economic disruptions but also widespread public backlash, raising questions about the effectiveness of punitive approaches (UNDP, 2024).

Public Sentiment: Rethinking Democracy

Perhaps the most profound shift is occurring at the level of public perception. In several Sahelian states, military governments have received significant popular support, not necessarily as an endorsement of authoritarianism, but as a reaction to unmet expectations under democratic regimes. According to Afrobarometer (2023),

“Citizens are more likely to support non-democratic alternatives when governments fail to provide basic services and security.” This signals a critical transformation. Democracy in West Africa is increasingly judged by outcomes rather than procedures.

Security Spillovers: A Shared Regional Threat

The fragmentation of West Africa carries serious security implications. The Sahel has become the global epicenter of terrorism, accounting for nearly half of terrorism-related deaths worldwide in 2024 (Global Terrorism Index, 2025). These threats are no longer confined to inland states. They are spreading toward coastal countries. Benin, Togo, and Ghana are increasingly exposed to cross-border risks. The Institute for Security Studies warns, “Fragmentation creates operational gaps that extremist groups can exploit.”

Economic Consequences: Integration under Strain

Economic integration, one of ECOWAS’s core achievements, is also under threat. Intra-regional trade in West Africa remains below 15% of total trade (UNCTAD, 2024), far lower than other regions. The success of the African Continental Free Trade Area depends on regional stability and cooperation. For landlocked AES countries, access to ports in coastal states is vital. Disruptions could increase transport costs by up to 30%, with direct implications for food security and inflation (World Food Programme, 2024).

Global Power Dynamics: External Interests and Internal Risks

The ECOWAS–AES divide is unfolding within a broader geopolitical context. Russia’s growing security presence, China’s economic investments, and continued Western engagement reflect competing global interests. While these partnerships offer opportunities, they also risk deepening divisions. As Comfort Ero cautions, “External actors are not neutral. Their involvement often reflects strategic interests that may not align with regional priorities.”

Ghana at the Center: A Policy Blueprint for Leadership

Amid this uncertainty, Ghana is uniquely positioned to shape outcomes. Its response must be strategic, multi-layered, and forward-looking.

Strategic Diplomacy: Becoming a Bridge State --- Ghana should position itself as a neutral mediator between ECOWAS and AES. Through the African Union and bilateral channels, Ghana can facilitate dialogue, reduce tensions, and promote negotiated solutions. Security Preparedness: Anticipating Spillovers --- Ghana must adopt a preventive security posture. Enhanced border surveillance, intelligence-sharing with neighbors, and community-based counter-extremism initiatives. Economic Strategy: Leveraging Geographic Advantage --- By strengthening ports and trade corridors, Ghana can become a gateway for Sahelian economies, increasing transit revenues and regional influence. Energy Diplomacy: Power as Leverage --- Expanding electricity exports through regional power systems can reinforce Ghana’s strategic importance while generating revenue. Governance Leadership: Delivering Results --- Ghana must strengthen democratic legitimacy through job creation, anti-corruption measures, and improved public service delivery. As George Ayittey argued, “Good governance is the ultimate antidote to instability.” Strategic Non-Alignment: Navigating Global Rivalries --- Ghana should maintain balanced relations with global powers while prioritizing national and regional interests. Social Cohesion: Securing the Northern Frontier --- Targeted investments in northern Ghana are essential to prevent vulnerability to extremism and instability. Reforming ECOWAS from Within --- Ghana must advocate for more flexible governance mechanisms, smarter, targeted sanctions, and greater citizen engagement.

My Thoughts: Fragmentation or Rebirth?

The ECOWAS–AES divide is not just a crisis. It is a defining moment. It exposes the limits of existing frameworks while opening space for innovation and reform. Whether West Africa moves toward fragmentation or renewal will depend on leadership, cooperation, and the ability to adapt. For Ghana, the path is clear. Lead, mediate, and innovate. In doing so, it can help transform a moment of division into an opportunity for regional rebirth.

References

Afrobarometer. (2023). Public attitudes toward democracy in Africa.

ACLED. (2025). Conflict trends in the Sahel.

Global Terrorism Index. (2025). Measuring the impact of terrorism.

International Crisis Group. (2024). The Sahel crisis.

International IDEA. (2024). Global state of democracy.

UNCTAD. (2024). Economic development in Africa report.

UNDP. (2024). Governance and stability in West Africa.

World Bank. (2024). West Africa economic outlook.

World Food Programme. (2024). Food security and trade corridors.

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

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