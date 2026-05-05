Respect, Recognition, And The Question Of Worth

A few weeks ago in Ghana, some concerned teachers staged a demonstration to protest unpaid salaries. The words of a teacher, who happens to be a nursing mother, broke hearts. It was deeply worrying.

One of her comments was that she regretted being a teacher. This statement not only reveals the plight of teachers in terms of salaries but also points to a deeper issue affecting many professions and especially the vulnerable such as the poor, the aged, and the unemployed in Ghana: the lack of respect and recognition.

Beyond salaries and working conditions lies a deeper concern that cuts across professions and everyday life: the struggle for respect, recognition, and human worth.

This is not a new question. Even in ancient times, people wrestled with the meaning of greatness and recognition. In one instance, a disciple of Jesus asked, “Who is the greatest?” Perhaps he was thinking ahead, wondering who among them would become the most important after Jesus was gone. But the answer Jesus gave was unexpected. He called a little child and placed the child among them, saying: “Truly I tell you, unless you change and become like little children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven. Whoever takes the low position of this child is the greatest in the kingdom of heaven.”

This teaching challenged their understanding. Greatness was not about position, power, or recognition. It was about humility.

Yet in real life, situations often look very different.

In a community I once lived in, there were rumours that a father gave his property to his youngest child before his death. This decision angered the eldest son so deeply that he formed a gang and killed his younger brother.

These two stories, one from scripture and one from life, reveal a troubling truth: the quiet quest for recognition and respect can lead people into serious trouble when it is not properly guided.

Recognition and respect are fundamental human needs. Everyone wants to be seen, valued, and appreciated. These needs shape how people think, behave, and relate to others.

But this is where the problem begins. Some people desire recognition so much that they are willing to do anything, right or wrong to obtain it. The belief that respect must always be earned or proven can sometimes push people into dangerous choices.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to be respected. It brings honour, opens doors, and can lead to opportunity. But when recognition becomes something people must chase at all costs or something they cannot live without it becomes dangerous.

In Ghana, respect is often closely tied to money and material possessions. Those with wealth cars, houses, and expensive clothing are more easily honoured and celebrated. Meanwhile, individuals with strong character or meaningful roles but limited financial means are often overlooked.

This reality is not only theoretical. It plays out in everyday life.

Last year, a popular former Ghanaian footballer, Charles Taylor, lamented how he was denied entry into the Accra Sports Stadium because of the car he was driving, while another player in a more expensive vehicle was allowed in without difficulty.

“I was sitting in my car and I started crying,” Taylor recounted in an interview on Angel FM. “What really hurt me was when Felix Afena-Gyan arrived in a Range Rover and was allowed to park comfortably, even being guarded by security. But when they saw the car I was driving, they refused to let me enter and park.”

He expressed deep disappointment, feeling he was denied the respect and dignity he deserved as a former national player.

This incident reflects a broader societal pattern where recognition is sometimes influenced more by outward appearance and material status than by contribution, history, or character.

This has serious consequences. Some people miss opportunities not because they lack ability, but because they are judged by what they own rather than who they are. When respect is defined mainly by wealth, society loses something essential. Values such as discipline, honesty, and integrity begin to fade yet these are the very values that sustain families, schools, and institutions.

When teachers once agitated over unpaid salaries, a comment from someone stood out:

“Teachers are not respected in Ghana at all.” That statement reveals how deeply respect influences decisions. Today, some young people hesitate to choose teaching not only because of low pay, but because of the lack of dignity associated with the profession.

Yet not everyone has access to wealth or material success. In trying to gain recognition, some people push themselves beyond ethical limits. This is where deeper problems emerge.

Corruption begins to spread. Jealousy grows in workplaces. Envy takes root in families and communities. What starts as a natural desire for respect slowly transforms into something that damages relationships, weakens institutions, and disrupts social harmony.

Respect for process

In Ghana today, many people are simply trying to survive and their efforts deserve recognition;

A student who studies without adequate books but still strives to succeed or even fails an exam.

An employee who works diligently despite a low salary.

A single parent who struggles yet continues to care for their children.

A physically challenged individual who works hard to earn a living.

These individuals may not possess wealth, but they demonstrate strength, patience, and resilience. Their lives are not signs of failure they are expressions of courage.

Society must be careful not to label such people as failures simply because they are not rich. Doing so ignores their effort and diminishes their dignity.

Respect should not only be given to visible success. It should also honour consistency, discipline, and integrity especially in difficult circumstances.

Lost respect and recognition.

Another important truth is that respect and recognition are not permanent.

People who were once admired can lose everything: their influence, their reputation, and their honour. This often happens through poor choices: corruption, abuse of power, misconduct, or violence. Once trust is broken, it is difficult to restore.

What once appeared to be lasting respect often proves fragile. This reminds us that respect is not something a person simply earns and keeps. It must be sustained through character and discipline.

A Ghanaian gospel musician, O. J., in his song "Ma Ye Se Mo Pen", cautions young people to remain grounded in good conduct. He highlights how many once-respected individuals have lost their honour through poor decisions.

The lesson is clear: respect is not only earned, it must be protected!

The quiet quest for recognition and respect is universal, but it must be guided by deeper values. True greatness is not found in wealth, status, or public admiration, but in humility, character, and integrity.

When society measures worth primarily by material success, it risks losing sight of what truly sustains human dignity.

If this continues, the consequences are clear: corruption will persist, honest work will be undervalued, and people will increasingly exchange character for recognition. Professions built on integrity such as teaching will continue to lose their appeal, not only because of pay, but because of how society defines respect.

At the same time, many hardworking individuals will remain unseen and uncelebrated. Ignoring them does not only harm individuals, it weakens the moral fabric of society and deepens division.

Society must therefore rethink how it defines and distributes respect. We must learn to honour not only success, but also effort, discipline, honesty, and resilience. These are the quiet foundations that hold communities together.

If society continues to define respect by wealth and outward appearance, the cost will not only be personal it will be national. Institutions will weaken, trust will decline, and future generations will learn to value appearance over integrity. In such a society, character will no longer guide progress. Status will!

In the end, money may come and go, titles may change, and public praise may fade but character remains the truest measure of worth.

So it is with those who are rich in wealth but poor in true worth like the man in the parable of the rich fool in the bible.

WRITTEN BY:

Henry Atta Nyame

Institutional Assessment Practitioner

[email protected]