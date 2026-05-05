Why France Urged Its Citizens to Leave Mali: A Crisis Long in the Making

Paris / Bamako

In one of the most urgent travel advisories issued by Paris in recent years, France called on all its nationals remaining in Mali to leave the country "as soon as possible" a stark warning that laid bare just how catastrophically the security situation in the West African nation had deteriorated, and how completely the once-close France-Mali relationship had unraveled.

The Immediate Trigger

France called on its nationals in Mali to leave the country "as soon as possible," warning of an "extremely volatile" security situation after coordinated attacks struck several cities, including the capital Bamako. In updated guidance published Wednesday, the French foreign ministry urged citizens to arrange a temporary departure on remaining commercial flights. Pending their exit, they were advised to stay at home, limit movement, follow local instructions, and keep relatives informed. All travel to Mali was strongly discouraged.

The alert followed coordinated assaults by West Africa's al-Qaeda affiliate and a Tuareg-dominated separatist group, who hit Mali's main army base and the area near Bamako's airport, while also forcing Russian-backed government troops out of the strategic northern town of Kidal.

President Assimi Goïta himself conceded the country was facing a "moment of extreme gravity" after a series of coordinated attacks left the nation's defense minister dead and forced Malian and Russian mercenary forces to withdraw from a northern stronghold.

France Was Not Alone

Other countries issued similar warnings. The United Kingdom advised against all travel to Mali and urged its citizens to leave if safe to do so, warning against land travel to neighboring countries as "too dangerous" due to terrorist attacks along national highways. The United States Embassy told Americans to shelter in place and avoids areas where security operations were underway.

A Relationship Already in Ruins

France's urgent evacuation advisory did not emerge from a friendly alliance it came from a relationship that had already collapsed spectacularly. The two nations' bitter parting is one of the defining diplomatic ruptures of post-colonial Africa.

France was the former colonial overlord of Mali. The two countries had a strong connection as French rule had influenced Mali in several aspects, including the initial adoption of French as the main language. However, their relations deteriorated sharply since Mali's army staged a coup in August 2020, and French was subsequently removed as the official language of Mali in 2023.

After 2020, relations soured as the new military government turned public opinion against France. On January 31, 2022, the Malian military junta expelled French envoy Joël Meyer in protest against remarks made by the French foreign minister.

On March 18, 2022, the military government of Mali formally asked France to withdraw its troops "without delay."

France's Military Failure: A Decade of Frustration

The seeds of this crisis were planted years earlier. In 2013, France launched Operation Serval to uproot al-Qaeda-linked armed groups from towns they had seized in northern and central Mali. Nearly ten years later, it is hard to characterize France's intervention as anything other than failure. Attacks perpetrated by armed groups increased substantially, leading to tens of thousands of fatalities, and militants spread to neighboring countries, now threatening West African coastal states.

The problem of being the former colonial power was compounded by a lack of consistency in France's policymaking. France consistently criticized the Malian junta after it seized power in 2020, insisting on elections while simultaneously endorsing unconstitutional power transitions elsewhere in the region. The apparent double standard was hard for many Malians to accept.

This tide of anti-French sentiment helped the Malian junta garner massive popular support during the 2020 coup. In a speech at the 2022 UN General Assembly, Mali's interim Prime Minister described France's policies as "neocolonialist, condescending, paternalist, and vengeful."

Russia Steps In Where France Stepped Out

With French forces gone and UN peacekeepers expelled, Mali turned east. The junta had popular support when it first took power, promising to deal with the long-running security crisis. UN peacekeepers and French forces deployed to deal with the insurgency left after the junta took over, and the military government then hired Russian mercenaries to help tackle the insecurity. However, the jihadist insurgency continued and large parts of the north and east of the country remained outside government control.

Russia's Wagner Group, which had been aiding Malian forces against armed groups since 2021, has since become the Africa Corps an organization under the direct control of the Russian defence ministry. Yet even this arrangement failed to protect the country from the devastating April 2026 attacks, during which Russian mercenary allies were forced to surrender the strategic military base of Tessalit alongside Malian forces.

The Bitter Irony

France the former colonial power that spent nearly a decade and thousands of troops trying to stabilize Mali now finds itself warning its own citizens to flee the very country it once claimed to be protecting. The arc of this story, from Operation Serval's celebrated launch in 2013 to the desperate evacuation advisory of 2026, encapsulates the failures of foreign military intervention, the enduring wounds of colonialism, and the tragic cost paid by ordinary Malians caught between competing powers.

Mali has faced years of conflict involving Islamist armed groups, separatist fighters, and a military-led government that seized power in a series of coups. France's updated guidance reflects a broader trend by foreign governments to tighten advice for citizens in countries facing rapid security deterioration.

For France, the evacuation notice is not just a consular precaution it is the final, humbling punctuation mark on a failed chapter of its African policy.

Mustapha Bature Sallama.

Medical/ Science Communicator,

Private Investigator, Criminal investigation and Intelligence Analysis.

International Conflict Management and Peace Building.USIP

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