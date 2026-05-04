Ghana’s international reserves rise to $14.5billion as of February 2026

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has praised the Bank of Ghana for increasing the country’s international reserves from $9.1 billion in 2024 to $14.5 billion as of February 2026.

According to the Caucus, the figure represents an increase from the $13.8 billion recorded at the end of 2025 and marks the highest level of reserves Ghana has ever attained.

Decline in Lending Rates

Addressing the press in Parliament last Thursday, a member of the Finance Committee, Atta Issah, said the Bank’s policy rate had been reduced from 27 per cent at the end of 2024 to 14 per cent as of March 2026.

He noted that average lending rates had also dropped from 30.2 per cent to 17.7 per cent, making credit more accessible.

“That means cheaper loans for the small business owner trying to expand, the farmer buying inputs, the trader who borrows to stock her shop, and the young couple buying their first home,” he said.

The commendation followed the Bank of Ghana’s release of its 2025 financial statements.

Improved Debt and Economic Growth

Mr Issah, who is the Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, stated that Ghana’s public debt had declined from 62.5 per cent of GDP to 45 per cent as part of broader stabilisation efforts by the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance.

He added that the economy grew by six per cent in 2025, exceeding the projected four per cent growth.

He stressed that these gains were achieved despite global challenges, including war, shifting trade tariffs and capital flight from emerging markets.

“Reserves would have fallen further, and lending rates would have risen above 30 per cent. While other economies continue to struggle with these pressures, Ghana remains resilient and largely unaffected,” he said.

Mr Issah noted that the results were the outcome of deliberate policy decisions, which came at a cost to the central bank.

“The Bank of Ghana had to absorb the cost, but the country, you and I, are all benefiting from that,” he added.

Financial Position of the Bank

The Bank of Ghana reported a net loss of GH₵15.6 billion for 2025, compared to GH₵9.4 billion in 2024.

It also recorded GH₵19.32 billion in other comprehensive losses, largely due to the impact of a stronger cedi on the value of its foreign reserves.

The Bank’s net equity position stood at negative GH₵61.3 billion at the end of 2024, compared to a positive GH₵1.2 billion previously, and a negative GH₵35 billion recorded at the end of 2025.