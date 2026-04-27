From The NDC Rulebook

Here we are in a regime where pure water bereft of dangerous chemical residues no longer exist for baptismal purposes and complaining is not allowed.

Forget about those who think otherwise. They are protective of their appointments and would rather give a pass mark for the so-called war against illegal mining.

For those who are not talking, they are observing table manners. Their mouths are full and so talking would be an aberration.

Collared stakeholders should especially steer away from talking about how the poor state of our rivers is impacting their spiritual duties to newly converted persons to the congregation of Christ.

The daring are being warned to be ready for political treatment, which is anything but decent. Such daring persons by doing so would be fair game; they would lose the immunity reserved for men of God, according to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) rules of engagement.

That was not the case in earlier times. A Deeper Life Ministry clergyman had cause during the Akufo-Addo regime to complain about the unavailability of acceptable quality of water for baptismal purposes as did the SDA in October 2024.

There was no scathing reaction from the Jubilee House. The occupants of the seat of power at the time unlike their successors believed in the freedom of expression.

One of the acerbic-mouthed women in the NDC, Dr. Mary Awusi, last week shot without provocation at the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, because he dared speak about the poor state of water in our rivers.

She is discredited with describing former Second Lady Samira Bawumia as a dangerous woman, the reason for the outburst unknown. Suffice it to state that she was driven by envy or an unbridled passion to catch the attention of her appointing authorities, hence the baseless attack.

In a world where social media offers an inexpensive means of venting feelings, Ghanaians, to put it as the street boys would, gave it to her well.

Crestfallen and with a bruised nose, she could take it no longer and had to render a lame apology which did not reduce the tempo of the negative reactions.

She might have to revise her notes on public speaking because, so far, she has not done a good job at that. Her posturing on radio bespeaks of hubris and unappealing, as her utterances are off-putting. Ghanaians despise arrogance, especially from public office holders.

Her recorded negative remarks about the choboi party supporters did not earn her plaudits from the footsoldiers as well as others outside the NDC.

For a mother, highly educated and married, she has incurred an avoidable public dislike, a disincentive for politics – an occupation she has pitched camp in.