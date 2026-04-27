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Government revokes Adamus Mining Resources Limited leases over illegal operations

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
Mining Government revokes Adamus Mining Resources Limited leases over illegal operations
MON, 27 APR 2026

The Government of Ghana has revoked the mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited following what authorities describe as serious and deliberate violations of the country’s mining laws.

The decision, announced by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, affects the company’s concessions at Akango, Salman and Nkroful.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry on April 26, 2026, the directive was based on findings from the Minerals Commission, which uncovered widespread unauthorised mining activities.

The report concluded that the company breached provisions of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), as well as other relevant regulations governing the sector.

Investigators revealed that the company unlawfully subcontracted its mining operations without obtaining the required ministerial approval.

In addition, mining activities were reportedly conducted without valid operating permits or approved mining plans, contrary to established legal requirements.

Authorities further noted that the firm failed to secure necessary clearances from agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency.

The report also highlighted the illegal involvement of foreign nationals in mining activities on the concessions. These operations, often associated with galamsey, were said to violate provisions of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

Officials described the mining practices as substandard and conducted outside approved zones.

Environmental concerns featured prominently in the findings, with investigators pointing to significant land degradation and damage to ecosystems.

The Ministry warned that such activities pose serious threats to water bodies, public health and the livelihoods of nearby communities.

“The gravity of these breaches warrants immediate action in the public interest,” the statement emphasised.

While the revocation takes immediate effect, the Ministry indicated that further legal action may be pursued against the company and its management.

It also assured workers affected by the decision that measures would be introduced to protect their livelihoods.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to combating illegal mining and safeguarding the nation’s natural resources.

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