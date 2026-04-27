NAIMOS arrests two ‘galamsey kingpins’ in Offin River raid, destroys equipment

A joint anti-illegal mining taskforce operating under the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat has apprehended two suspected “galamsey kingpins” during an intelligence-led operation along the Offin River in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.

The raid, conducted on Saturday, April 25, 2026, followed reports of active illegal mining at Akomfrem, an area authorities say is under increasing environmental threat.

Officials indicated that the taskforce arrived at the site between 1:00 pm and 9:50 pm. Several individuals fled into nearby bushes on sighting the team, but two suspects—a man and a woman—were arrested. They were identified as 36-year-old Comfort Abayie and 28-year-old Ayenga Abraham. Both are said to have claimed ownership of the site but were unable to present any legal documentation to support their operations.

During the exercise, operatives seized two vehicles, a number of high-value mobile phones and two sachets of suspected unrefined gold dust. The items have been retained as evidence as investigations continue into the suspected network behind the illegal activity.

The taskforce also dismantled and destroyed equipment found at the location, including six Changfan machines installed directly on the Offin River, a diesel welding machine, as well as pipelines and water hoses used in the mining process.

The suspects have been handed over to the Nyinahini District Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

NAIMOS has reaffirmed its resolve to intensify operations in illegal mining hotspots across the country and cautioned individuals involved in such activities to stay away from rivers and forest reserves. The Secretariat also praised members of the public for providing timely intelligence, describing community cooperation as vital in tackling galamsey.