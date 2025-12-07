I didn’t understand the Akufo-Addo administration after COVID-19 — Kufuor

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor says he struggled to understand the direction of the Akufo-Addo administration after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that although the government started on a strong footing, several decisions taken after the outbreak left him confused.

Speaking on the Delay Show aired on Saturday, December 6, Mr. Kufuor added that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government also kept him in the dark on key national projects.

“During the 2016 election, they rode on my achievements to win power, but after they came into government, things changed… They started very well, but when COVID-19 came, things began to shift. I will commend him for how he handled the COVID-19 pandemic, but afterward, I didn’t understand many of the things they were doing,” he stated.

He further revealed that he had no knowledge of the controversial National Cathedral project and initially believed it was a private initiative, only to later realise it was funded with state resources.

According to him, even after the demolition of judges’ bungalows for the project, it still remained uncompleted.

“Things like the bond market and the National Cathedral… They didn’t consult me. All I knew was that they were building it. I initially thought it was a private initiative, only to later realise they were using government resources. They even demolished the judges’ building for it, and yet they still couldn’t complete it,” he said.

Mr. Kufuor further urged members of the opposition NPP to remain united and uphold the party’s core values, saying unity is key as the party positions itself for the future.