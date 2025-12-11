‘Do more to boost public confidence, frontally tackle corruption’ — Mahama to OSP

President John Dramani Mahama has urged the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to step up efforts to restore public confidence in its work.

He said the office, created to protect the public purse and prosecute corruption-related offences, must confront graft decisively.

“The President… reiterates his call on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to do more to boost public confidence in its work and frontally tackle corruption in line with the objectives informing the establishment of the office,” a statement issued by the Office of the President on Wednesday, December 11, said in part.

This reminder follows Mr. Mahama’s request for the withdrawal of a private members’ bill seeking to abolish the OSP.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (Repeal) Bill, 2025, was laid before Parliament by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

It proposes a complete repeal of Act 959, which established the OSP in 2017.

According to the draft bill, all regulations, guidelines and administrative directives of the OSP would be reassigned to the Attorney-General.

All assets, liabilities and funds of the institution would also be transferred to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

However, Mr. Mahama reaffirmed his longstanding view that the OSP remains a crucial pillar in Ghana’s anti-corruption structure.

“President John Dramani Mahama has requested the Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament to withdraw the Private Member’s Bill tabled for the repeal of the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” the statement noted.