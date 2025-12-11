Ghana committed to strengthening relations with Colombia — Vice President

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has stated that Ghana remains committed to deepening cooperation with Colombia.

She noted that both countries share long-standing historical and cultural ties that continue to drive collaboration.

Speaking during a meeting with Colombia’s Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina on Thursday, December 11, the Vice President highlighted opportunities in education, agriculture, trade and innovation as areas where the partnership has strong potential.

“We remain united by enduring historical linkages, cultural affinities and a shared vision for mutual progress,” she said.

Professor Opoku Agyemang further pointed to Colombia’s strengths in biodiversity, innovation and agro-processing, stressing that Ghana offers a dynamic investment landscape for mutually beneficial partnerships.

She commended the presence of a Colombian business delegation in Accra and described it as a boost to ongoing efforts to expand trade and investment.

The Vice President also stressed the value Ghana places on Colombia’s long-standing support for Spanish language education, noting that it has strengthened cultural exchange and institutional capacity.

“Our two countries have signed agreements and are undertaking joint projects in several areas, including immigration, agriculture, political consultations, air services, education, technical cooperation, sports and youth development,” she noted.

She stressed that both countries must continue to collaborate in multilateral platforms to push for a more inclusive global system that reflects the priorities of developing nations.