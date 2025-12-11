ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana committed to strengthening relations with Colombia — Vice President

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang
THU, 11 DEC 2025
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has stated that Ghana remains committed to deepening cooperation with Colombia.

She noted that both countries share long-standing historical and cultural ties that continue to drive collaboration.

Speaking during a meeting with Colombia’s Vice President Francia Elena Márquez Mina on Thursday, December 11, the Vice President highlighted opportunities in education, agriculture, trade and innovation as areas where the partnership has strong potential.

“We remain united by enduring historical linkages, cultural affinities and a shared vision for mutual progress,” she said.

Professor Opoku Agyemang further pointed to Colombia’s strengths in biodiversity, innovation and agro-processing, stressing that Ghana offers a dynamic investment landscape for mutually beneficial partnerships.

She commended the presence of a Colombian business delegation in Accra and described it as a boost to ongoing efforts to expand trade and investment.

The Vice President also stressed the value Ghana places on Colombia’s long-standing support for Spanish language education, noting that it has strengthened cultural exchange and institutional capacity.

“Our two countries have signed agreements and are undertaking joint projects in several areas, including immigration, agriculture, political consultations, air services, education, technical cooperation, sports and youth development,” she noted.

She stressed that both countries must continue to collaborate in multilateral platforms to push for a more inclusive global system that reflects the priorities of developing nations.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political mac...

46 minutes ago

Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries 

46 minutes ago

Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh

46 minutes ago

Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister

46 minutes ago

GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes

46 minutes ago

Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr Apaak Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr...

46 minutes ago

NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto

5 hours ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

6 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

6 hours ago

SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku

Just in....
body-container-line