All parties should participate in upcoming Kpandai rerun — Election Watch

Election Watch Ghana has urged all eligible political parties and candidates to take part in the upcoming Kpandai parliamentary election rerun.

The Tamale High Court on November 24 ordered a fresh election after NDC candidate Daniel Nsala Wakpal challenged the outcome that saw NPP’s Matthew Nyindam retain his seat.

The Electoral Commission has since set December 30 for the rerun, which will feature the three candidates who contested the 2024 poll.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, the advocacy group said participatory democracy enhances inclusivity.

“As stakeholders in Ghana’s democracy, we urge all actors involved in the democratic process in Kpandai… to actively participate in the upcoming by-elections,” the statement added.

The think tank further noted that recurring parliamentary election reruns point to operational lapses that require urgent reforms from the Electoral Commission.

The group also charged the EC to improve transparency, adhere strictly to electoral guidelines and address inefficiencies that trigger avoidable disputes.

It maintained that strengthening electoral management systems is vital for safeguarding the integrity of Ghana’s democracy.

“We urge the EC to enhance transparency and accountability in the management of elections and address the operational inefficiencies that have evidently contributed to these costly and avoidable reruns,” the statement noted.