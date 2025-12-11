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Ghana secures seventh bilateral debt deal with Czech Republic

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Economy & Investments Ghana secures seventh bilateral debt deal with Czech Republic
THU, 11 DEC 2025

Ghana has finalized its seventh bilateral debt restructuring agreement, this time with the Czech Republic, marking another step in the country’s ongoing economic recovery efforts.

The agreement was signed in Accra by Ghana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and Mr. René Jakl, Director of the Claims and Recoveries Department at the Export Guarantee and Insurance Corporation of the Czech Republic.

Dr. Forson expressed Ghana’s gratitude to the Czech government, stressing that the long-standing cooperation between the two countries continues to grow stronger.

Mr. Jakl described the deal as the start of a renewed phase in bilateral relations, noting that it opens opportunities for deeper collaboration and future support.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Ghana, Mr. Pavel Bílek, together with officials from Ghana’s Ministry of Finance.

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