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OSP Repeal Bill: Mahama has no authority to dictate what happens in Parliament — Habib Iddrisu

  Thu, 11 Dec 2025
Politics First Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu
THU, 11 DEC 2025 1
First Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu

The First Deputy Minority Whip, Habib Iddrisu, has pushed back strongly against President John Dramani Mahama’s request for the withdrawal of a Private Members’ Bill seeking to repeal the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act.

He insisted that the President has no power to direct how Members of Parliament conduct business in the House.

Addressing Parliament on Thursday, December 11, Mr Iddrisu criticised what he described as growing attempts by the Executive to interfere in the independence of the legislature. He argued that the President’s intervention in the matter of the repeal bill was inappropriate and amounted to dictating to MPs.

He stated that the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, acted within their rights when they introduced the bill on December 8, 2025, and should not be pressured into withdrawing it simply because the Executive disagrees.

According to him, “The Executive wants to control Parliament. Now the President is dictating to Members of Parliament. When the Majority Chief Whip and the Majority Leader intended to file a Private Members’ Bill, the President told them to repeal it. Why? The Executive has no authority to dictate what happens in Parliament.”

The controversial bill seeks to restore full prosecutorial powers over corruption cases to the Attorney General, after its sponsors argued that the OSP has been grappling with constitutional limitations, overlapping mandates, and high operational costs since its establishment eight years ago.

President Mahama, however, has publicly opposed the effort to repeal the Act, insisting that the OSP remains central to his anti-corruption agenda. His spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that the President asked the Majority leadership to withdraw the bill, emphasising the government’s commitment to strengthening, not dismantling, anti-corruption institutions.

Mr Iddrisu maintained that while the Executive may hold an opinion, it cannot dictate parliamentary procedure, adding that Parliament must remain independent in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

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Comments

Fuseini A Braimah | 12/11/2025 10:06:12 PM

The President was not instructive, he may be expressing a wish. There will be the turn of the parliamentarians too, soliciting favour from the Executive. There should be that rapport between the two arms, and it is possible when both have ears. When the President does not listen, and the parliamentarians decide they don't care, that is when the two arms are severed off. No, I am not speaking in parables.

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