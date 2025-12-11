‘NDC gov’t is confused’ — Miracles Aboagye on conflicting stance on OSP abolition plans

An Aide to former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has criticised the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over what he describes as confusion surrounding plans to scrap the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

According to him, government officials appear unsure of their own position or are merely “playing with the minds of Ghanaians.”

“Either this NDC government is confused like they were during the first tenure or this is all part of the PR gimmick they have been playing with the country in the last 12 months.

“Leader of Government Business made moves without Government, so yeah, Government says stop,” he wrote in a social media post on Thursday, December 11.

His comments follow President John Dramani Mahama’s call for the withdrawal of a private member’s bill seeking to repeal the OSP.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (Repeal) Bill, 2025, was laid in Parliament by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga and Majority Chief Whip Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

It seeks to fully repeal Act 959, the law that established the OSP in 2017.

The draft bill also proposes that all assets, liabilities and funds of the OSP be transferred to the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice.

However, a statement from the Office of the President on Thursday, December 11, said Mr. Mahama had directed the two MPs to withdraw the bill.

The President restated his long-held view that the OSP remains a key pillar in Ghana’s anti-corruption architecture.

“President John Dramani Mahama has requested the Majority Leader and Majority Chief Whip in Parliament to withdraw the Private Member’s Bill tabled for the repeal of the Act establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor,” the statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications, said.