Parliament approves GH¢1.619 billion budget for 2026 amid strong complaints of severe underfunding

Ghana’s Parliament has approved GH¢1.619 billion for its operations in the 2026 financial year, but Members of Parliament from both sides say the allocation is grossly inadequate and threatens the institution’s ability to function effectively and independently.

The approved budget covers compensation for staff and MPs, goods and services, ICT upgrades, e-Parliament systems, research support, repairs, maintenance, committee work and logistics as well as constituency-related activities. However, legislators insist the funds fall far short of what is required to keep the House running at an acceptable standard.

During Wednesday’s debate on the report of the Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, MPs expressed frustration over long-standing constraints, including a lack of constituency offices, poor working conditions in Job 600, and insufficient tools to perform oversight duties.

The leadership of the Committee warned that the GH¢1.619 billion allocation represents a drastic cut from Parliament’s original proposal of more than GH¢4.6 billion. They argued that these reductions will derail essential projects such as the establishment of constituency consultancy offices and the repair of failing facilities like elevators and washrooms. The committee urged the Finance Ministry to consider a dedicated revenue stream or a substantial mid-year increase to protect the independence and efficiency of Parliament.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi, pushed for Parliament to receive a fixed percentage of national revenue just as other statutory funds do, including GETFund and the National Health Insurance Fund. He said the chronic underfunding of Parliament undermines its oversight responsibilities and forces MPs to meet constituents in informal settings due to the absence of functional constituency offices. He noted that many MPs lack basic amenities such as ventilation, printers and essential office equipment, and called on the Executive to prioritise parliamentary resourcing during the mid-year budget review.

Dr Abdul Kabiru Tiah Mahama, MP for Walewale, criticised the long-standing practice of Parliament operating “at the mercy of the Executive,” receiving only about 40 per cent of its requests. He added that Ghana’s Parliament is not disability-friendly, contrasting it with what he described as better-resourced legislatures in Kenya and Nigeria.

Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo called for patience and a gradual approach to improving Parliament’s financial situation, noting that the challenge cannot be resolved in a single budget cycle. He expressed confidence that the Finance Minister, a former MP, would continue improving the House’s allocation over time.

Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Asuogyaman, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, defended the allocation as fair and reflective of the country’s tight fiscal space. He said the budget cuts affected all arms of government, including the Executive and the Judiciary. He further noted that Parliament had received the highest percentage increase of any state institution, more than 45 per cent compared to 2025.

Mr Ampem assured MPs that the 2025 allocation had been fully released and pledged that the 2026 funds, including capital expenditure, would be disbursed without delays to help address the institutional challenges highlighted by Parliament.