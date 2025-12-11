ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

‘Ghana remains safe; your security is our priority’ — Diaspora Affairs Office assures foreign visitors

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Travel & Tourism ‘Ghana remains safe; your security is our priority’ — Diaspora Affairs Office assures foreign visitors
THU, 11 DEC 2025 1

The Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President has assured all international visitors planning trips to Ghana during the festive season that the country remains safe and secure.

The clarification follows a viral video in which a group of Black American tourists alleged they were abducted and extorted by individuals posing as police officers.

Efforts by the Ghana Police Service to reach one of the visitors who made the claims have so far been unsuccessful, as the individual has deleted the video and blocked investigators.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, and signed by Kofi Okyere Darko, the Diaspora Affairs Office said Ghana continues to prioritise the safety of every traveller, especially during the peak tourism period.

“We understand the concern such content may generate, especially for our brothers and sisters from the diaspora who honour Ghana with their presence,” the statement noted.

The Office said ongoing investigations by the Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority are expected to establish the facts behind the viral footage.

It stressed that Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful and welcoming destination remains intact and that security agencies are fully deployed to protect visitors.

“Ghana’s long-standing reputation as a peaceful, warm and welcoming destination is one we hold dearly and continue to safeguard. Your safety is our highest priority,” the statement noted.

1211202542030-i41p266gfa-img1718.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

Awuradebasa | 12/11/2025 6:18:38 PM

The government should not take that incident lightly. It was a well planned thing to tarnish our image and this should teach us a lesson that we should tighten our borders.

Comments1
Top Stories

44 minutes ago

Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political machinations, police intervenes Tension at Bantama NPP office as chairman accuses Asenso Boakye of political mac...

46 minutes ago

Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries Korle Bu succesfully performs first two off-pump heart bypass surgeries 

46 minutes ago

Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh Disability Act lacks teeth, must be strengthened — Annoh-Dompreh

46 minutes ago

Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister Mental health, drug tests now mandatory for firearm licences — Interior Minister

46 minutes ago

GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes GoldBod directs licensed buyers to report gold purchases within five minutes

46 minutes ago

Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr Apaak Action will be taken on viral video showing SHS student assaulting a junior — Dr...

46 minutes ago

NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto NDC promised to ease cost of living yet increasing utility tariff — Kofi Tonto

5 hours ago

Former Presidential Staffer Dennis Miracles Aboagye NDC is a useless govt – Miracles Aboagye fumes

6 hours ago

Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from Takoradi Port to Hamile Govt eyes 1,012km rail corridor to boost trade, transform cargo transport from T...

6 hours ago

SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku SHS graduation was never part of the GES calendar – Kwadwo Poku

Just in....
body-container-line