‘Ghana remains safe; your security is our priority’ — Diaspora Affairs Office assures foreign visitors

The Diaspora Affairs Office at the Office of the President has assured all international visitors planning trips to Ghana during the festive season that the country remains safe and secure.

The clarification follows a viral video in which a group of Black American tourists alleged they were abducted and extorted by individuals posing as police officers.

Efforts by the Ghana Police Service to reach one of the visitors who made the claims have so far been unsuccessful, as the individual has deleted the video and blocked investigators.

In a statement issued on Thursday, December 11, and signed by Kofi Okyere Darko, the Diaspora Affairs Office said Ghana continues to prioritise the safety of every traveller, especially during the peak tourism period.

“We understand the concern such content may generate, especially for our brothers and sisters from the diaspora who honour Ghana with their presence,” the statement noted.

The Office said ongoing investigations by the Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority are expected to establish the facts behind the viral footage.

It stressed that Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful and welcoming destination remains intact and that security agencies are fully deployed to protect visitors.

“Ghana’s long-standing reputation as a peaceful, warm and welcoming destination is one we hold dearly and continue to safeguard. Your safety is our highest priority,” the statement noted.