The Profanation of Revolution: A Marxist Perspective on Post-war Liberia's Political Labyrinth

In Liberia and other countries around the world, several significant concepts are frequently misused and misunderstood. Their application often lacks the depth necessary for meaningful discourse. One such concept that has particularly fallen prey to this is ‘Revolution’ in politics. As a student and adherent of Marx’s philosophy—Marxism—it’s imperative that I provide some sort of clarity on this subject.

Before delving into the core of the concept of REVOLUTION and how it functions from a Marxist-Leninist perspective, let us first put the Liberian scenario under the spotlight to aid us in grappling with our thoughts. In post-war Liberia, political institutions are deeply grounded in diverse philosophies, which they rely on for survival. However, despite the multiple political parties across the country, none, excluding the only progressive institution in Liberia, the Liberia People's Party (LPP), has been firmly rooted in a revolutionary working-class philosophy, nor do they fully represent the proletariat class in their struggle to break their chains.

What is striking yet devastating, is that many of these political institutions are owned or controlled by individuals who are from the petty bourgeoisie class, who are often viewed as demigods overshadowing views or opinions and regulating all activities in his/her interest. For instance, take the case with two of the political parties in Liberia: the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) and the Unity Party (UP). These political parties have dominated the Liberian political landscape for two decades. The UP secured twelve years of governance, marked by poor leadership, rampant corruption, and mismanagement, before the Liberian masses ushered in the CDC to manage the country’s affairs in 2018. Journalists, political pundits, and the media broadly framed the end of the UP’s twelve-year rule as a revolution—a shift to an institution purportedly grounded in the masses. Yet, this so-called revolutionary party was led by egotistic elites focused on accumulating unprecedented wealth at the expense of the state. Despite being labeled a “revolution,” the CDC did not improve the situation; in fact, it arguably worsened it. In 2024, we witnessed another political shift: the CDC was ousted, and the UP regained control, with the country’s elites occupying state power once again. Many from the UP and other commentators described this change as a revolution intended to wrest control from the CDC.

In this light, we shift back to the core question: Do these events truly represent a revolution, as they are perceived or portrayed in the Liberian society? To answer the above question, it is worthy to clarify that the term “REVOLUTION” doesn't merely mean a sudden or radical event, nor is it equivalent to a simple change of political party in power. It is not the transfer of power to an institution that claims to be a revolutionary grassroots movement while its leaders pursue personal wealth at the expense of the state. Nor is it the transfer of power to a system dominated by elites and petty bourgeoisie who use their privileged positions to indulge in opulence. Grasping what constitutes a revolution, we must remember one of Marx’s famous quotations in the Communist Manifesto: “The history of all hitherto existing society is the history of class struggles.” This highlights that societies are divided into classes: the proletariat (working class) and the bourgeoisie (capitalist or ruling class). Therefore, a genuine revolution arises from the conflict between these classes, where one class overthrows the other due to intolerable social and economic contradictions. Revolution aims to establish new social relations and an entirely new economic system.

Historically, transitions of class rule have been the result of revolutions; let's take a keen look at a few revolutions around the globe: The French Revolution (1789–1799): This revolution dismantled the feudal system by overthrowing the French monarchy and establishing a republican capitalist society. The Cuban Revolution (1953–1959), the Chinese Revolution (1949), and the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, when the Russian capitalist state was smashed by the workers’ party, are all classic examples of a revolution. Burkina Faso is experiencing the most recent revolution in Africa. Like all other countries or places that have experienced a true revolution, the existing state or order was smashed, and in most cases a party of the working class takes control of the state.

In the case of the CDC, a group made up of opportunistic individuals pretending to be members of the proletariat class, driven by the desire for wealth, used the popularity of George Weah to manage the affairs of the country for their personal gains. Similarly, the Unity Party, which also comprises a group of petty bourgeois, replaced the CDC, a movement that is neither revolutionary nor a working-class institution. There was no genuine class struggle that would lead to a revolution.

In conclusion, the misuse of the term “revolution” in Liberia obscures the true essence of this concept. Driven by the proletariat's fight against the bourgeoisie, a true revolution entails a radical alteration of social relations and economic structures. For political conversation to be relevant, it is essential to comprehend this distinction. We run the risk of trivializing the sacrifices made by people who actually fight for systemic change or reform, defying capitalist control, if we don't have a clear understanding of what a true revolution is. A real revolution in Liberia will remain only a dream or an idle fantasy until a revolutionary working-class movement, firmly grounded in a revolutionary working-class mindset, arises to topple the UP or CDC capitalist/bourgeois monopoly control.

About the Author:

Cde. Darius David Sumo is a Liberian Marxist-Leninist student radical, educator and an emerging writer; an Amílcar Cabral trained cadre. He is currently studying English Literature and Media & Communication at the University of Liberia. Cde. Sumo can be contacted via WhatsApp at +231777490692 or email: [email protected]