Brain Drain: Can Ghana Stop It or Is It Part of the Government’s Hidden Agenda?

In Ghana today, brain drain is no longer just a concern among doctors, engineers, or university graduates. The idea of leaving the country in search of a better life abroad is now a national conversation even unskilled workers and students talk about it daily. From Accra to Tamale, Kumasi to Cape Coast, the dream of "traveling" has become a strong desire among many Ghanaians, especially the youth.

But the question remains:

Can Ghana stop brain drain or is it quietly part of the government’s agenda?

What Is Brain Drain?

Brain drain refers to the mass movement of skilled individuals from one country to another in search of better jobs, higher salaries, improved living conditions, and more opportunities. In Ghana, this has been happening for decades but in recent years, it has grown into something much bigger.

Now, it’s not just nurses or IT professionals who are seeking to leave. Artisans, drivers, traders, and even senior high school graduates are also looking for ways to relocate, often through study, work programs, or irregular migration.

Why Is Everyone Dreaming of Leaving?

Several key reasons fuel this growing dream:



Unemployment and Low Wages

Even graduates struggle to find jobs. Those who are employed often earn wages that are too low to meet basic needs like rent, transport, and food.

Economic Hardship

The cost of living continues to rise, while the value of the cedi drops. Many Ghanaians feel the system is not working for them especially the youth, who feel trapped in poverty.

Poor Working Conditions

Doctors, nurses, teachers, and other professionals have long complained about poor facilities, lack of equipment, and delayed salaries. For many, leaving is not just about money it’s about dignity and working in an environment where their skills are respected.

Success Stories from Abroad

People see friends and family who have traveled to Europe, Canada, or the Gulf States and come back with cars, build houses, or send remittances home. This gives the impression that success is only possible outside Ghana.

This is where the debate becomes interesting.

The Negative Side:

Ghana is losing its best minds and most skilled workers, especially in health, education, and tech.It weakens national development and leaves key sectors understaffed. It creates a belief that one must leave Ghana to succeed which can lower morale and patriotism.

The Positive Side:

Ghanaians abroad send back billions of cedis in remittances, supporting families and the economy. Many return home with skills, experience, and money to invest in businesses. Migration reduces pressure on the job market at home.

So, while brain drain has clear downsides, it also brings benefits especially for families receiving money from abroad.

Can the Government Really Stop Brain Drain?

This is the big question and the answer is complicated.

Ghana’s government has made statements about “retaining talent” and “creating opportunities,” but the reality on the ground hasn’t changed much. Many young people feel they’ve been abandoned by leadership, with little hope for change.

Some citizens even ask:

“If the government really wanted to stop brain drain, wouldn’t they fix the problems that make people want to leave?”

This leads to a growing suspicion that brain drain is not just a challenge it might also be convenient for the government.

Is Brain Drain Part of the Government’s Unspoken Agenda?

There’s no official policy that supports brain drain but some critics argue that the government quietly benefits from it:

Remittances sent by Ghanaians abroad support the economy and reduce pressure on public services.

The departure of unemployed youth lowers youth unrest and protests.

Fewer job seekers reduce the burden on government to create employment.

So while the government publicly says it wants to “keep Ghana’s best talent,” there may be little motivation to act urgently, especially when the migration of citizens brings in foreign currency and reduces domestic tension.

Even the Unskilled Are Leaving

A striking sign of the times is that even unskilled and semi-skilled workers are now part of the brain drain. Many seek cleaner jobs, care giving roles, or construction work abroad anything that pays more than what they earn in Ghana. The dream to "travel" is no longer based on academic success, but simply on economic survival.

What Can Be Done?

If Ghana truly wants to reduce brain drain and keep its talent, the government must:

Create decent jobs with fair wages.

Invest in quality education and vocational training.

Improve working conditions across all sectors.

Support youth entrepreneurship with real funding and mentorship.

Restore trust in public leadership through transparency and accountability.

Conclusion

Brain drain in Ghana is not just about professionals leaving the country it’s a sign of a deeper crisis of hope and opportunity. While it brings some economic benefits through remittances, the long-term damage to national development is real. Whether intentional or not, the current system makes leaving seem like the best option even for the unskilled. Until real changes are made, the dream to travel will remain stronger than the desire to stay.

The question now is:

Will Ghana takes action or continues to lose its future one citizen at a time?

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880