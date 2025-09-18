Ghana’s Media Is Addicted to Clickbait — And Here’s the Cost

In the crowded digital marketplace of Ghana’s media, headlines have become weapons. Online outlets compete ferociously for clicks, shares, and fleeting attention spans. The result is a news ecosystem increasingly dominated by sensational headlines, misleading teasers, and content designed more to provoke curiosity than to inform.

Clickbait is not uniquely Ghanaian. From New York to Nairobi, the struggle for digital survival has pushed media houses to chase traffic at the expense of credibility. But in Ghana, where internet penetration has jumped from 46% in 2020 to over 70% in 2025 (DataReportal), and advertising revenue remains thin, the addiction to click-driven journalism has deepened.

The Clickbait Economy

The business logic is clear. More clicks mean more page views, which in turn attract advertisers. Yet, this model is increasingly fragile. A 2023 Reuters Institute Digital News Report found that audiences in Africa are “growing weary of sensationalism,” with many turning to social media influencers or independent newsletters for information they trust.

In Ghana, the situation is compounded by the dominance of Google and Facebook in the advertising market. According to a 2024 report by PwC Africa, over 80% of digital ad spend in Sub-Saharan Africa flows to these global platforms. Local outlets are left scrambling for the leftovers, forcing many to prioritize volume over quality.

The temptation to write headlines like “You Won’t Believe What This Minister Said” or “Shocking Revelation About Black Stars Coach” is strong. But the long-term costs of this strategy outweigh the short-term gains.

The Trust Deficit

Trust in Ghanaian media is eroding. Afrobarometer’s 2022 survey found that only 54% of Ghanaians said they “somewhat trust” the media, down from 65% in 2012. When audiences repeatedly click on stories that fail to deliver substance, cynicism sets in.

Take, for example, a popular online story in 2024 that claimed a “major shake-up” in government appointments. The headline implied sweeping reforms. The article, however, merely reported the reassignment of two deputy ministers. Social media users quickly mocked the outlet, and screenshots of the headline became memes. Instead of driving long-term loyalty, such tactics reinforce perceptions that media outlets are unreliable.

The erosion of trust has consequences beyond readership. It undermines democracy. In a country where the press has historically played a critical role in holding power to account, the shift toward shallow engagement weakens journalism’s ability to inform and influence.

The Cost of Shallow Coverage

Another cost of clickbait is the neglect of serious reporting. While outlets chase stories about celebrity scandals or viral social media posts, critical issues — from the impact of tax reforms on SMEs to the state of Ghana’s healthcare system — receive less attention.

A study by the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) in 2023 observed that “coverage of governance and accountability issues in Ghanaian online media declined by 30% over five years, while entertainment and lifestyle stories increased by 40%.”

This imbalance creates a distorted public agenda. Citizens are fed a diet heavy on distraction but light on information, leaving critical conversations underdeveloped.

Case for Depth and Credibility

There is an alternative. Outlets like SKB Journal, Accra Street Journal and Accra Sports News that invest in credibility may not see explosive traffic, but they build stronger brands. At SKB Journal for instance, we have experimented with long-form editorials, listicles that combine analysis with storytelling, and commentary that blends opinion with research. The result has been slower but steadier growth. More importantly, readers spend longer on the page and engage more deeply with the content.

International examples show the payoff of credibility. The New York Times shifted away from click-driven aggregation toward subscriber-driven, in-depth journalism. While its audience growth was modest compared to viral outlets, its revenue stabilized, with subscriptions now forming the bulk of its income. In Africa, South Africa’s Daily Maverick has built a reputation for fearless investigative reporting, attracting reader donations and global partnerships.

Ghanaian media can learn from these models SKB Journal is adopting. In an environment where advertising revenue is shrinking, building loyalty and trust may be the only sustainable strategy.

Global Lessons, Local Realities

The digital shift has democratized publishing in Ghana. Anyone with a smartphone can become a news source, from TikTok influencers to Twitter commentators. This has increased diversity of voices but also intensified the competition for attention.

In this environment, media houses face a choice: double down on clickbait, or pivot toward authority. The latter requires investment in fact-checking, training of journalists, and building editorial voices that stand out in the noise.

The BBC’s Africa Eye investigations, which have been widely shared in Ghana, show that audiences are still hungry for quality reporting when it is presented well. The challenge is that such reporting requires resources, which many Ghanaian outlets lack. Still, partnerships with international NGOs, universities, and even regional media networks could help bridge the resource gap.

The Role of Regulation and Education

Some argue that regulation is needed to rein in sensationalism. The National Media Commission (NMC) has occasionally sanctioned outlets for irresponsible reporting, but enforcement remains weak. Regulation alone, however, cannot solve the trust crisis.

Media literacy education is equally important. When audiences learn to demand quality, the incentive for clickbait diminishes. Civil society organizations, schools, and even churches can play a role in equipping Ghanaians to critically evaluate the news they consume.

SKB Journal's Choice Ahead

Ghana’s media stands at a crossroads. The lure of clickbait offers quick dopamine hits and fleeting traffic spikes, but it corrodes credibility and weakens journalism’s role in society. The alternative — slower, deeper, more credible reporting — requires patience, investment, and courage.

In the long run, the outlets that resist addiction to clicks and embrace authority will outlast those that chase virality. For media entrepreneurs and journalists alike, the question is whether we are willing to build for tomorrow, or content to gamble for today’s clicks.

Samuel Kwame Boadu is the Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Accra Street Journal, SKB Journal, and Accra Sports News, all under Samboad Publishing, a subsidiary of Samboad Business Group Ltd.