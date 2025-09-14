Trump’s Delay on Russia Sanctions Boosts Putin, Weakens US Leadership

US President Trump

In geopolitics, hesitation can be as consequential as action. President Donald Trump’s decision to delay sanctions on Russia until NATO allies join him may appear, on the surface, to be a strategic move aimed at fostering unity among Western powers. But in practice, it risks emboldening Moscow, prolonging the suffering in Ukraine, and undermining the credibility of the United States as a global leader. At a time when decisive action could alter the course of the war, Trump’s wait-and-see approach sends a troubling message: that the world’s most powerful democracy is unwilling to act alone when fundamental principles of sovereignty and international law are at stake.

When Trump promised to end the Russia-Ukraine war within his first 100 days in office, he set an extraordinarily high bar for himself. Such a bold pledge resonated with voters who were tired of endless foreign conflicts and global instability. Yet, nearly halfway through that timeline, the war continues to rage. Instead of taking swift, unilateral steps to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table, Trump has chosen to tie America’s response to the actions, or inactions, of its NATO partners. This raises serious questions about whether his approach is guided by strategic foresight or by political calculation.

The Stakes

The war in Ukraine is not a distant regional conflict. It is a pivotal battle over the future of the international order. Russia’s invasion, now well into its third year, represents the most blatant challenge to European security since World War II. Entire Ukrainian cities have been reduced to rubble, millions have been displaced and countless lives lost. Beyond Ukraine’s borders, the war has disrupted global food supplies, destabilized energy markets, and deepened geopolitical divides between the West and authoritarian powers like China and Iran.

Every day that passes without meaningful pressure on Moscow gives Putin more time to consolidate his territorial gains and harden his war machine. For Ukraine, delays are not merely inconvenient; they are deadly. This is why Trump’s reluctance to impose immediate sanctions, pending NATO consensus, appears so dangerous. It effectively allows Putin to continue waging war while Western nations engage in diplomatic wrangling.

Trump’s Approach

Trump has defended his stance by arguing that a unified NATO front is essential for any measures against Russia to be truly effective. There is some truth to this. Sanctions work best when they are broad, coordinated and enforced by multiple nations. A unilateral US move could be undermined if European allies continue doing business with Russia, giving Moscow alternative lifelines.

However, there is a crucial difference between seeking unity and being paralyzed by it. Leadership often requires taking the first step, even when others hesitate. In past crises, US presidents, from Harry Truman during the Berlin Airlift to George H.W. Bush during the Gulf War, did not wait for perfect consensus before acting. Instead, they used American resolve to galvanize allies. By refusing to move until NATO is fully aligned, Trump risks reversing this dynamic. Instead of rallying others, he appears to be waiting for them to lead.

This approach plays directly into Putin’s hands. The Russian leader has long sought to exploit divisions within NATO, betting that Western democracies would be too divided or indecisive to mount a strong response. Trump’s current strategy unintentionally validates that bet. Every day of delay signals to Putin that the alliance is hesitant and fractured, giving him more incentive to prolong the war.

The 100-Day Pledge

Trump’s campaign promise to end the war within 100 days was always ambitious, perhaps unrealistically so. Wars involving entrenched territorial disputes and deep-seated historical animosities rarely end quickly. By setting such a rigid deadline, Trump boxed himself into a corner. He now faces the dual challenge of meeting public expectations while navigating the complex realities of international diplomacy.

This self-imposed timeline may partly explain his reluctance to act unilaterally. If Trump imposes sanctions alone and they fail to produce immediate results, he risks being blamed for a failed strategy. By waiting for NATO to join him, he spreads the political risk across multiple countries. In other words, the delay may be less about strategic patience and more about managing perceptions.

Yet, this calculation overlooks a critical fact: credibility matters in geopolitics. Failing to deliver on his promise could damage not only Trump’s political standing but also America’s global reputation. Allies and adversaries alike are watching closely to see whether the United States will lead decisively or retreat into cautious multilateralism. The longer Trump waits, the weaker his hand becomes.

The Moral Dimension

Sanctions are not just economic tools; they are also moral statements. By imposing sanctions on Russia, the United States would be signaling that aggression, war crimes and violations of international law will not be tolerated. Waiting for NATO consensus dilutes this message, suggesting that American principles are contingent on European approval.

This is particularly troubling given the humanitarian toll of the conflict. Reports of atrocities committed by Russian forces, summary executions, mass graves and indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, have shocked the world. For Ukraine, sanctions are not an abstract policy debate; they are a potential lifeline. Each delay in imposing them is felt in the form of continued suffering on the ground.

History offers sobering lessons about the costs of inaction. In the 1990s, delayed international responses to atrocities in Rwanda and Bosnia allowed mass killings to continue unchecked. In both cases, Western leaders later admitted that swifter action could have saved lives. Trump’s current hesitation risks repeating these mistakes, with Ukraine paying the price.

The NATO Factor

To be fair, NATO itself faces significant challenges in mounting a coordinated sanctions regime. Member states have varying levels of economic dependence on Russia, particularly in the energy sector. Countries like Germany and Hungary have been cautious about cutting ties too abruptly, fearing domestic economic fallout. These divisions make it difficult to achieve consensus.

However, this is precisely why US leadership is so crucial. By taking bold, unilateral action, Trump could set a powerful example and create momentum for others to follow. Historically, NATO has often been galvanized by strong US initiatives. The Marshall Plan, the creation of the alliance itself, and even the recent expansion of NATO to include Finland and Sweden all relied heavily on American leadership.

Instead, Trump’s current strategy risks turning the US into just another member state waiting for collective agreement. This diminishes the alliance’s effectiveness and erodes America’s role as the cornerstone of global security.

Geopolitical Implications

The consequences of Trump’s delay extend far beyond Ukraine. Other authoritarian regimes are closely watching how the West responds. China, in particular, may draw lessons for its own ambitions regarding Taiwan. If Beijing perceives Western sanctions as slow, divided or toothless, it may conclude that aggression carries limited risks. Similarly, Iran and North Korea may feel emboldened to challenge international norms.

In this sense, Trump’s decision is not just about Ukraine; it is about the credibility of deterrence worldwide. A strong, immediate response to Russia would send a clear signal to other potential aggressors. Conversely, hesitation invites further instability.

The Path Forward

While Trump’s desire for NATO unity is understandable, there are ways to pursue it without sacrificing urgency. The US could begin by imposing its own targeted sanctions while continuing to work behind the scenes to build broader consensus. This two-track approach would demonstrate leadership while keeping the door open for collective action.

Moreover, Trump could leverage America’s vast economic and diplomatic power to incentivize reluctant NATO members. For example, the US could offer energy support to countries like Germany to offset the costs of reducing Russian imports. Such creative diplomacy would address allies’ concerns while maintaining pressure on Moscow. Most importantly, Trump must recognize that leadership sometimes means acting first and alone. Waiting for perfect consensus is a recipe for paralysis, especially when lives are at stake.

Conclusion

President Trump’s reluctance to impose sanctions on Russia until NATO joins him reflects a troubling blend of political calculation and strategic misjudgment. While unity among allies is important, it cannot come at the expense of urgency. Ukraine cannot afford to wait, and neither can the broader international order.

By delaying action, Trump risks emboldening Putin, undermining US credibility, and signaling weakness to other authoritarian powers. His 100-day pledge to end the war is slipping away, replaced by a dangerous stalemate. The time for bold leadership is now. If Trump truly seeks to bring peace to Ukraine and stability to the world, he must be willing to act decisively, even if NATO is not yet ready to follow.

In geopolitics, as in life, sometimes the most powerful statement a leader can make is to go first.

The writer, a PhD journalist and international affairs columnist, focuses on geopolitics, education policy and journalism’s future. He is a journalism educator and member of GJA, IRE, CCIJ and AJEN. Contact: [email protected]