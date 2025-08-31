Beyond Provocation: Proving the Stereotypes Wrong

Northern Ghana is bleeding again. The recent violence in Sawla–Tuna–Kalba, where land disputes left many dead and wounded, is only the latest in a long list of conflicts. Just months ago, Bawku was burning once more, and periodic Konkomba clashes continue to claim lives after uneasy truces. Nanton almost reignited the intra-Dagomba conflict, thanks to the swift intervention of state actors. Each flare-up leaves families displaced, livelihoods destroyed, and futures darkened.

The disturbing images of children running for dear life in Bole and Sawla area echo those from Bawku and war-torn areas like Gaza. Watching these video footages, I asked myself: What happens to the aged and the sick? What happens to babies and toddlers? How will innocent young men and women feel, waking up to marauding killers? Where are our Police and soldiers, who are to protect us? They are not isolated tragedies. So sad we have reached a stage when men have become so callous. So unfortunate that humans can butcher fellow humans and have a free conscience. They are part of a recurring cycle of violence that holds the entire region hostage.

Muntaka’s Appeal in Sawla

The Member of Parliament and Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, responded to the Sawla crisis with a curfew and an appeal: “I call on chiefs, opinion leaders, and the youth to exercise maximum restraint and resort to non-violent means in addressing their differences”.

But as in Bawku and other hotspots, such appeals often come after blood has already been spilled. Not long ago, I am sure the Police CID and BNI would have sniffed a preparedness to commit atrocities in an area, and the DCE, MP and Chiefs would have been consulted for moves to quell any such moves. We are getting worried about our security in this country. Is it that our security network is porous, or that government officials are insensitive to the suffering of Ghanaians?

Idle Youth, Perpetual Fuel

A common denominator runs through Sawla, Bawku, and Konkomba clashes: restless, unemployed youth. Too many spend their days in town centers playing draughts, “oware,” or ludo, with little purpose. Substance abuse --- marijuana, alcohol, and other drugs --- is widespread. As one community elder lamented, “these young men do not want to work, but when trouble comes, they are the first to pick up weapons”. The UNDP’s 2023 study confirmed that, “Youth unemployment is the most common driver of vulnerability to violent extremism and radicalization in the five Northern Regions of Ghana”. There are also those who have established themselves in the big cities, and who pull the strings at home. These rebellious “city boys” champion all the agitations at home. They overturn the decisions of traditional authorities, MCEs/DCEs and MPs and want to control everyone at home. Then there are the “local champions” who have out of the blue being catapulted into the corridors of power, especially political party constituency and regional chairmen who want things done their way.

For generations, Northerners have carried the burden of stereotypes --- dismissed as uneducated or uncivilized. Every time violence erupts in Sawla, Bawku, or Konkomba areas, those who cling to such prejudices feel vindicated. But being provoked is no justification for unwarranted killings.

A people renowned for resilience must show that true strength lies not in revenge, but in restraint. Peaceful coexistence is not weakness; it is the highest proof of maturity and civilization. By refusing to descend into cycles of bloodshed, Northerners can write a new narrative --- one of wisdom, leadership, and unity.

Government’s Failing Duty

Government, too, bears blame. In Sawla, as in Bawku, security responses are often late and insufficient. A decisive presence on the ground, early mediation, and consistent youth engagement could have saved lives. Late Dr. Omane Boamah, then Minister of Defence put it so succinctly when he said that, “Unemployment is driving extremism in Ghana and across the Sahel. Local communities are the backbone of peace building. The bottom-up approach must complement high-level efforts”. Government must put all the necessary measures in place, to ensure that we have national dialogue on all the conflicts across Ghana. It is time we talked freely, and it is time we found lasting solution to our differences. Adopting fire-fighting tactics is always a short term solution, and does not help anyone.

A Regional Shame, a National Crisis

The conflicts of the North are not “their” problem; they are Ghana’s problem. Each flare-up undermines national security, erodes investor confidence, and scars the country’s image. This is therefore not the time for condemnations from bloggers and social commentators. These conflicts show that we are not ready for the future. A prepared nation will tackle these flare-ups with speed and alacrity. Development and instability don’t go together. Stability is the fastest route to socioeconomic growth.

Time to Choose Peace

From Sawla to Bawku and the Konkomba belt, the people of Northern Ghana must now summon a new kind of courage: the courage to forgive, to dialogue, and to build together. Government must rise to its constitutional duty to protect life. Chiefs and opinion leaders must lead with wisdom. And youth must be given real alternatives to idleness and drugs.

Enough is enough. Northern Ghana has paid too heavy a price. True resilience now means saying never again!

FUSEINI ABDULAI BRAIMAH

