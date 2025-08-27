Marked for Care or Marked for Harm?

A powerful and well-researched story article that blends civic clarity with international standards and a call to action rooted in moral leadership and professional ethics:

🩺 The Case of Dr. Tenkorang-Twum and the Global Standard for Medical Accountability

In a nation where the white coat symbolizes healing, compassion, and neutrality, the recent remarks by Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum—General Secretary of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA)—have cast a troubling shadow over Ghana’s healthcare ethics. In a widely circulated video, Dr. Tenkorang-Twum is heard saying:

“Those journalists, we have marked them. They will come and meet us in the hospital; I am serious about this.”

Though later framed as a pledge to “show professionalism,” the tone and context of the statement have ignited public outrage, with civic leaders, parliamentarians, and professional associations condemning it as a veiled threat against journalists and, by extension, the sanctity of patient care.

⚖️ A Breach of Oath and Ethics

Healthcare professionals are bound by a sacred trust: to treat all patients without prejudice, regardless of personal views or public criticism. Dr. Tenkorang-Twum’s remarks violate this trust. They suggest a retaliatory posture within clinical spaces—spaces that must remain impartial and safe for all.

In Ghana, disciplinary action for such conduct remains uncertain. But what would happen if this occurred in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, or across Europe?

🌍 International Standards: What Would Other Nations Do?

In the realm of global healthcare, the white coat is more than attire—it is a covenant. It signifies impartiality, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to the dignity of every patient. When a licensed health professional publicly declares, “We have marked them. They will come and meet us in the hospital,” as Dr. David Tenkorang-Twum did in Ghana, the question is not merely one of public outrage—it is one of professional reckoning.

Across leading healthcare jurisdictions, such a statement would trigger swift and decisive action. Not because of political pressure, but because the integrity of clinical spaces must remain inviolable.

🇺🇸 United States

In the U.S., state medical boards and nursing councils operate under strict codes of conduct. A public threat—especially one implying retaliatory behavior in a hospital setting—would prompt an immediate investigation. The American Medical Association (AMA) and American Nurses Association (ANA) uphold zero tolerance for intimidation or bias in care delivery. Depending on the findings, the practitioner could face suspension, mandatory ethics retraining, or permanent revocation of their license.

🇬🇧 United Kingdom

The General Medical Council (GMC) and Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in the UK treat professional misconduct with gravity. A statement suggesting targeted treatment of individuals would be deemed a breach of the “Good Medical Practice” code. The practitioner would be referred to a fitness-to-practice tribunal, where outcomes could range from formal warnings to removal from the professional register.

🇨🇦 Canada

Canadian provinces maintain rigorous oversight through bodies like the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) or the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives. Public threats against journalists or patients would be classified as “conduct unbecoming of a professional.” Investigations are transparent, and disciplinary outcomes are published to preserve public trust.

🇸🇬 Singapore

Singapore’s healthcare system is built on precision, ethics, and public confidence. The Singapore Medical Council and Singapore Nursing Board would likely initiate a formal inquiry. The practitioner could be censured, suspended, or deregistered, especially if the remarks were seen to compromise patient safety or institutional neutrality.

🇪🇺 Europe

In countries like Germany, France, and the Netherlands, national health councils enforce strict ethical codes. A statement like Dr. Tenkorang-Twum’s would be treated as a violation of medical neutrality. Sanctions could include fines, public reprimand, or permanent disqualification from practice.

These jurisdictions prioritize public safety, professional integrity, and the inviolability of clinical spaces. The common denominator? Swift, transparent accountability.

🧭 The Global Lesson

What unites these systems is not just their regulatory rigor—it is their moral clarity. They recognize that healthcare is not merely technical; it is sacred. The moment a practitioner threatens to weaponize care, the system must respond—not to punish, but to protect.

Ghana, too, must rise to this standard. The Nursing and Midwifery Council must act decisively. The public must be assured that hospitals remain places of healing, not hostility. And professionals must be reminded: the oath to serve is not conditional.

Let this be a turning point—not just for one individual, but for the ethical soul of Ghana’s healthcare system.

🕊️ Civic Recommendations and Call to Action

As a legal advocate and civic strategist, I offer the following recommendations:

1. 🛑 Immediate Suspension and Investigation

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana must suspend Dr. Tenkorang-Twum pending a full inquiry. His remarks undermine public trust and violate the ethical standards expected of licensed professionals.

2. 📜 Ethics Review and Public Apology

A formal ethics panel should be convened to assess his fitness to continue in leadership. A public apology must be issued—not just to journalists, but to the Ghanaian public.

3. 🏥 Institutional Safeguards

Hospitals and clinics must reaffirm their commitment to impartial care. Staff should undergo refresher training on patient rights, neutrality, and professional conduct.

4. 🌐 International Benchmarking

Ghana’s health regulatory bodies should align with global best practices. This includes adopting transparent disciplinary protocols and publishing outcomes of professional misconduct cases.

5. 🗣️ Civic Dialogue and Healing

Let this moment be a catalyst for national reflection. We must protect the dignity of our healthcare system and ensure that no patient—journalist or otherwise—ever fears retaliation in a place of healing.

📣 Final Word: Leadership Must Be Earned, Not Imposed

Dr. Tenkorang-Twum’s words were not just unfortunate—they were dangerous. In a country striving for health equity and civic renewal, we cannot afford to normalize threats cloaked in professional rhetoric. The white coat must remain a symbol of healing, not hostility.

Let us act—not out of vengeance, but out of moral clarity. Let us restore the sanctity of our hospitals and the dignity of our professions. And let us remind every licensed caregiver: the oath to heal is not conditional.

Retired Senior Citizen

Legal Advocate & Civic Strategist

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]