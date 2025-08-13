NPP After the 2024 Loss: Choosing a Leader Who Can Win

The NPP’s recent election defeat shocked many loyal supporters. While there were signs of grassroots discontent, few expected such a massive loss of parliamentary seats. The outcome has shaken the morale and confidence of party members, sparking finger-pointing and public blame games.

The party leadership investigated the reasons behind the loss. Some believe the findings should be made public, while others argue for secrecy to prevent opponents from exploiting weaknesses. Both positions have merit—but endless public wrangling only distracts from the real task ahead: preparing to win again.

The reality is simple: no single factor caused NPP loss. The 2024 election was shaped by multiple issues, including the economy, governance challenges, and campaign strategy. Reducing the defeat to one scapegoat is not only inaccurate—it is politically dangerous.

The real question now is not who is to blame but who is best equipped to lead the NPP into victory in the next general election. This decision must be strategic, not sentimental. Ghana faces enormous challenges that demand a leader who can unite the party, inspire the nation, and think beyond slogans and not who is more‘ bukabuka’-macho stye of leadership.

Currently, the leadership contest is focused on two main figures—former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Hon. Kennedy Agyapong. Admittedly, sound political strategists will agree that voters choose leaders based on several key factors:

Sympathy votes and persuasion style Physical appearance (handsomeness or beauty) Moral integrity and maturity The economic climate in the country Other political and social considerations

On many of these fronts, Dr. Bawumia holds a clear advantage. Despite the country’s economic difficulties and the poor public/human relations of some government officials, Dr. Bawumia has consistently demonstrated creativity, problem-solving skills, and the ability to rally a team behind a common goal. His leadership style suggests he could reposition the NPP for victory.

Critics have tried to use his religion as a political weapon, claiming Ghana is “not ready” for a leader of his faith. This is not only baseless but hypocritical. Many of these same critics travel and spend time in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, or London (whose mayor shares Dr. Bawumia’s faith) without issue. Ghana’s leadership should be decided on competence, not creed.

Dr. Bawumia also has a strong potential to draw on the sympathy votes—an often-decisive factor in elections. Obviously, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, on the other hand, brings undeniable strengths: financial capacity to support the party and a fearless ability to mobilize grassroots enthusiasm. But presidential leadership requires more than resources; it demands broad national appeal and a unifying vision.

The NPP cannot afford to base its choice on who joined the party first or who has contributed the most money. The decision must be about who can win power and govern effectively with a stable and respectful team.

Equally important to state is that supporters of both candidates must resist the temptation to attack each other in public. As President Kufuor wisely said, “If you are in the bathroom and a mad man comes for your towel, you don’t run naked after him.” Personal attacks only weaken the party’s image and give the opposition ammunitions. The stakes are too high for the NPP to engage in a “tooth for tooth” strategy that leaves everyone bruised and all party members sink. Unity, discipline, and strategic thinking must replace division and emotional utterances.

The choice before the NPP is not just about selecting a flagbearer—it is about defining the party’s future. A leader who can inspire, innovate, and unite will not only win the next election but also steer Ghana toward meaningful progress. The time for infighting should be over. The time for clear-eyed decision-making is now.

As the NPP New York chapter marks its 33rd anniversary, with some NPP aspirants likely to be in attendance, the priority must be unity. Personal attacks do nothing but divide—and they win no votes.

By. Martin Kwaning-USA