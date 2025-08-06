When Duty Ends In Death: A Nation Mourns And Must Demand Answers

Ghana has been plunged into deep mourning. A helicopter carrying some of the nation’s most senior government and security officials crashed in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving in its wake not just wreckage but an abyss of grief, confusion, and painful national reflection. Eight souls, whose lives were intertwined with the service of state and duty to country, perished on that flight. Among them were Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Alhaji Dr Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, NDC Vice Chairman Dr. Samuel Sarpong, and others, including three gallant officers of the Ghana Armed Forces.

This is not just another tragic accident. It is a brutal reminder of how fragile our systems are and how easily, in this country, the lives of those who serve—and those they serve—can be extinguished without warning, without explanation, and without consequence. But this time, there must be consequence. There must be accountability. There must be answers.

We are told the President of the Republic, by a twist of fate, missed the same flight. That fact alone sends a chill down the spine. It alters the entire nature of the conversation. We are no longer merely talking about a tragic accident. We are staring into the face of a national security breach of unthinkable proportions. The question must now be asked, with the full weight of urgency and honesty: what brought down that helicopter?

Was it a mechanical failure? Was it the result of human error, inadequate maintenance, or a flaw in operational protocol? Or—as a growing chorus of whispers and concerned observers are beginning to ask—was it something far more sinister? Could this have been sabotage? And if so, by whom, and for what purpose?

These are not questions to be shrugged off in boardrooms or muted in military briefings. They are not questions to be answered by hastily arranged press statements or ambiguous assurances. They are questions that strike at the heart of our democracy, our national stability, and our basic human decency. These were fathers, sons, brothers, and statesmen. Their lives mattered.

We must not, and cannot, treat this like just another unfortunate event. We have done so too many times in the past. We have become a country where tragedies are buried as quickly as the bodies, and where accountability is elusive even when incompetence is glaring. But this time, the magnitude is too grave. The potential implications are too dangerous. The victims are too many, too important, and too loved.

A full-scale, independent and international forensic investigation must be launched without delay. We must bring in aviation disaster experts from jurisdictions that have handled similar catastrophes. Ghana cannot investigate itself in this matter, not when the very people who would have led the process are the ones we just lost. We need fresh eyes, dispassionate minds, and forensic expertise. The black box must be recovered and examined. Every maintenance log, every communication transcript, every satellite image—must be poured over with precision and urgency.

This is not paranoia. This is prudence. Consider the Polish Air Force Tu-154 crash in 2010 that killed President Lech Kaczyński and 95 others, including top military leaders. The investigations spanned years, involved multiple international bodies, and revealed a horrifying blend of human error, procedural failures, and possible foul play. In Rwanda, the 1994 plane crash that claimed the lives of President Juvénal Habyarimana and President Cyprien Ntaryamira of Burundi set in motion one of the most devastating genocides in modern history. These are not distant parallels. They are precedents that demand Ghana acts with foresight and seriousness.

Yet, as we mourn, we must also confront our own rot—the culture of carelessness, the corrosive normalisation of dysfunction, the deadly complacency that allows faulty aircrafts to remain in use, for security lapses to go unaddressed, and for the loss of lives to become a national pastime. If this crash was caused by neglect—whether in the airworthiness of the helicopter, the training of its pilots, or the adequacy of safety protocols—then it was not an accident. It was manslaughter by negligence. And it must be treated as such.

For far too long, this country has treated human life as expendable. From flooded roads that kill schoolchildren to dilapidated hospitals that bleed patients to death, we have lived through an age of casual loss. But this—this tragedy—is a watershed. If the death of a sitting Defence Minister cannot jolt us into action, then nothing ever will. If the close call of losing a president does not stir our conscience, then we are beyond help.

We owe the dead not just a state funeral with solemn hymns and flag-draped coffins. We owe them justice. We owe their families answers. And we owe the living the assurance that Ghana is not a country where death comes cheaply to those who serve.

Let us bury them with dignity, but let us never bury the truth.

The nation is watching. The world is watching. And the ghosts of those who perished will not rest until justice is done.

By Nsiaba Nana Akwasi Kobi