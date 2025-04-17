GIFEC to go after over 200 service providers for non-payment of statutory levies

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko Computer

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications (GIFEC), Dr. Rashid Tanko Computer, is urging telecommunications companies to meet their legal obligations and contribute to national digital development.

His appeal comes amidst growing concerns over widespread non-compliance with a key provision of the Electronic Communications Act.

Speaking during the launch of the government’s ambitious ‘One Million Coders’ initiative, Dr. Tanko Computer highlighted the critical role of industry funding in driving Ghana’s digital transformation, particularly in underserved areas.

“Most people don’t know this, but under the law, all licensed service providers accredited by the National Communications Authority are required to contribute 1% of their investment to GIFEC,” he said.

However, he expressed frustration at the limited number of companies adhering to the rule.

“Unfortunately, only a handful; MTN, Telecel, AT, and about four others, have been honouring this obligation. Meanwhile, we have over 200 licensed service providers in Ghana.”

According to him, this lack of compliance has restricted GIFEC’s ability to fund rural connectivity projects and support digital literacy programs for disadvantaged communities.

“This year, we are going after those who have defaulted. It’s not a witch-hunt; it’s about ensuring fairness and sustainability,” he noted.

“Ghanaians deserve to benefit from these investments, and we are counting on every stakeholder to support the government’s digital agenda.”

Dr. Tanko Computer also took aim at past governments, accusing them of failing to enforce existing regulations.

“If this had been enforced years ago, GIFEC would have been miles ahead in bringing rural telephony to the door-step,” he asserted. “Millions of cedis have been lost in the process, and that’s unacceptable.”

He argued that proper enforcement could unlock the resources needed to expand digital programs like the One Million Coders initiative, which is already generating widespread enthusiasm across age groups.

“I saw some chiefs in the Ashanti Region who said they also want to enroll. This shows how powerful this initiative can be in transforming communities,” he said.

He concluded by calling on media houses, digital platforms, and civil society to help raise awareness of the issue, and encouraged all defaulting companies to honor their responsibilities.

“We’re not asking for anything new. Just what is due, so we can empower more Ghanaians through digital access, training, and tools.”

As Ghana pushes to become a digital economy, Dr. Tanko Computer’s message underscores the importance of both regulation and collaboration in achieving inclusive progress.