Leave Natasha Alone: The Palm Kernel Is Jumping, Don’t Blind Yourself

In the rich proverbial wisdom of the African people, there is a saying: “If you keep hitting a palm kernel that isjumping and flying, you'll eventually be blinded.” This proverb is not just a quaint cultural expression; it is a warning, a mirror to reflect on the dangers of relentless pursuit, especially when that pursuit becomes counterproductive and even self-destructive.

It is in the context of this ancestral wisdom that we must examine the growing and unrelenting attacks on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan. These attacks have become a political ritual of bitterness, hate, and desperation. It is time to call it for what it is: a vendetta wrapped in hypocrisy and seasoned with envy. It is time her traducers took a break, because this palm kernel is flying, and the more they keep swinging, the more likely they are to end up punching themselves in the face.

Let’s begin with a blunt question: “Who exactly is afraid of Natasha, and why does she remain a lightning rod of controversy and attack?”

Natasha is not a typical politician. She is a disruptor in a male-dominated system designed to suppress women of ambition. A lawyer, social entrepreneur, humanitarian, and now a senator, Natasha has consistently shown that she is not afraid to step on the toes of established interests. But her greatest crime, in the eyes of her haters, is that she has refused to play by their rules. She has refused to keep quiet. She has refused to kneel to godfathers. She has refused to back down. And that, in a warped society where obedience to oppressive power structures is mistaken for humility, is enough to make you a target.

Her traducers, mostly partisan politicians who are opposed to her political triumphs, have turned her political journey into a battlefield. Every move she makes is met with cynicism. Every achievement is questioned. Every initiative is discredited. But the question remains: “Why are they so obsessed with her?”

Let’s not sugarcoat it: Nigeria’s political climate is openly hostile to women who dare to challenge the norm. The political structure is wired to intimidate, frustrate, and ultimately silence women who exhibit independence and strength. And when these tactics fail, the system resorts to a more dangerous method: character assassination.

We have seen this play out again and again. The late Dora Akunyili was constantly maligned. Oby Ezekwesili was labeled a loudmouth. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was accused of everything under the sun. Even Aisha Yesufu, a private citizen and activist, is not spared. And now, Natasha is the newest name on the hit list.

It seems the Nigerian establishment cannot stand a woman who thinks for herself, speaks without fear, and moves without permission. She must be torn down. She must be dragged through the mud. She must be made to suffer for daring to shine.

Let us talk about hypocrisy. Many of the people attacking Natasha have never contributed anything meaningful to their communities. They are the same politicians who hide during crises, loot during opportunities, and speak only when there is a brown envelope involved.

They say she is too outspoken, yet celebrate men who spew nonsense every other week. They say she is controversial, yet worship male politicians who have mastered the art of chaos and confusion. They say she is not a saint, yet defend known criminals because they share party affiliations.

This double standard is sickening. It reeks of desperation. And more than anything else, it exposes the true motives of her attackers: fear, envy, and panic.

Make no mistake, what Natasha is facing is not politics as usual. It is a targeted campaign of vendetta orchestrated by those who cannot bear the thought of her influence expanding. This is not opposition based on principle or ideology. It is a witch-hunt dressed in political clothing.

Some of her enemies are politicians who feel humiliated by her victories. Others are power brokers who fear she is too independent to control. Some are just bitter individuals who cannot stand to see a woman rise. But all of them are unified by one thing: they underestimated her. And now that she has proven her strength, they are scrambling to destroy her before she becomes unstoppable.

But as the African proverb warns, their desperation is blinding them. The more they strike, the more their own image suffers. The people are watching. The public is listening. The voters are taking notes.

Let us be clear: Natasha is not perfect. No one is. She is not above critique. But criticism must be constructive, fair, and based on facts, not lies, gossip, and coordinated attacks.

She is a human being. She has made mistakes. She has taken risks. But unlike most of her critics, she has done something meaningful with her life. She has fought for her community. She has built businesses. She has empowered women. She has spoken truth to power. She has refused to be anyone’s puppet.

What have her critics done? Apart from hiding behind keyboards, issuing anonymous threats, and amplifying fake news, what exactly have they achieved?

We must get to a point in this country where we learn to differentiate between genuine accountability and bitter envy. We cannot build a better Nigeria by tearing down our best and brightest.

Here’s the good news: the masses are not as gullible as the haters believe. People see what is going on. They may not all shout on social media, but they are quietly observing. They know who is real and who is fake. They know who is fighting for them and who is fighting for their own pockets.

Natasha's connection with ordinary people is not manufactured. It is real. It is earned. And it is growing. Her victory at the polls was not a fluke, it was a message. The people are tired of recycled leaders. They are tired of empty promises. They are tired of being insulted.

What they want now are leaders who are bold, sincere, and visionary. Natasha fits that bill. And no amount of character assassination will change that.

To her traducers, let this be a final word of caution: “If you keep hitting a palm kernel that is jumping and flying, you will eventually be blinded.” That is not just folklore, it is prophecy. It is the voice of ancestral wisdom reminding you that your actions have consequences.

There is still time to retreat, to refocus your energies on meaningful issues, to stop the bitterness and do better. Because if you continue down this path of hate and sabotage, you may find that you have destroyed your own credibility while Natasha continues to rise.

Nigeria needs all hands on deck. We cannot afford to keep fighting shadows while the nation burns. Let Natasha be. Leave her alone. Let her work. Let her serve. And if you must criticize her, do so with facts, not venom.

Nigeria is at a critical juncture. We need leaders who are bold, innovative, and resilient. Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghanembodies these qualities. She is not perfect, but she is trying. She is serving. And she is leading.

Instead of wasting energy trying to tear her down, let us channel that energy into fixing our broken systems. Let us amplify the voices doing the work. Let us support women in leadership instead of vilifying them.

Enough is enough. Let the palm kernel fly. And if youcannot catch it, at least do not blind yourself trying.

Leave Natasha alone. The future is watching.