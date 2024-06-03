Achieving the end of HIV requires robust domestic financing—SAA President

Dr. David Pagwesese Parirenyatwa, the President of the President of the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA), has reiterated that achieving the end of HIV requires robust domestic financing, stressing that if possible, all, across Africa, should collaborate and work hand-in-hand with local and international philanthropists.

He reiterated the urgent need for Africa to develop and implement effective and innovative mechanisms to fund initiatives sustainably. Only through collective effort can we secure a future free of HIV.

Dr. Parirenyatwa stated during a cocktail dinner to climax the 32nd session of the Executive Board of the Society for AIDS in Africa (SAA) in Cotonou, Benin last month, which was monitored by the Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana.

Among the invited guests, dignitaries, and members of the diplomatic corps who attended the event were the Minister of Health of the Republic of Benin, Professor Benjamin Hounkpatin, and Madam Valentine Kiki Medegan, representing the Head of State for the Elimination of HIV, Tuberculosis, Malaria, Hepatitis, STIs, and Emerging Infections in Benin, amongst others.

The SAA President stressed the importance of Africa’s collective effort and commended Benin’s Minister of Health for his unwavering commitment to public health in Africa, particularly Benin.

Dr. Parirenyatwa acknowledged and commended the efforts of the government of Benin under the leadership of His Excellency President Patrice Athanase Guillaume Talon.

“The strides Benin has made towards achieving the 95-95-95 targets in the fight against HIV were impressive. This progress was a testament to the dedication and hard work of President Talon’s leadership,” he stated.

He encouraged the government to continue the momentum and strive to reach the ultimate goal of zero new infections, zero discrimination, and zero AIDS-related deaths.

The SAA President was also pleased to note that the Benin Parliament has refrained from passing any discriminatory laws that could hinder progress in the fight against HIV.

“This non-discriminatory approach was crucial for the effectiveness of the fight against HIV,” he stated, and he urged the parliamentarians to continue their advocacy and work with their counterparts to ensure that no population is left behind in this battle.

Dr. Parirenyatwa extended his deepest gratitude to the Government of Benin for hosting the SAA Executive Board and providing a conducive environment for productive discussions and fruitful outcomes.

Prof. Benjamin Hounkpatin, Minister of Health of Benin, who was the Guest of Honour, highlighted the crucial roles of political, scientific, and community leadership in the fight against HIV/AIDS in Africa.

He acknowledged that, despite significant progress made, “we are still striving for an AIDS-free Africa.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the government of Benin towards combating AIDS, STIs, and Non-Communicable Diseases.

“On behalf of President Patrice Talon, Benin acknowledges the leadership of ICASA and SAA, particularly Dr. David Pagwesese Parirenyatwa, members of the SAA Executive Board, and participants from across Africa.

He described the 32nd SAA Executive Board meeting as a milestone for Benin, reflecting its dedication to the HIV response.

It was a point of pride, especially as Beninois expert in meeting management, Mr. Luc-Armand Bodea, “who is SAA Director and Coordinator, has led International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) conferences for over two decades.

He stated that Africa faces a disproportionate burden of HIV/AIDS, necessitating concerted action and collaboration.

He underlined the importance of African governments ensuring universal access to prevention, testing, treatment, and support, especially for key and vulnerable populations.

“Overcoming barriers to care requires inclusive policies and sustained community engagement,” he stated.

Prof. Hounkpatin stated that strong leadership, bold vision, and commitment were essential to transforming the HIV/AIDS response in Africa. He finally called for regional collaboration towards achieving the goal of an AIDS-free Africa.