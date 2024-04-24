ModernGhana logo
Be transparent, don’t suppress the truth – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang to Jean Mensa

24.04.2024 LISTEN

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has urged Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission (EC) to uphold transparency and refrain from suppressing the truth in the lead-up to the December elections.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that the EC is facing challenges in defending its credibility, particularly in light of concerns about missing equipment in its custody.

Speaking at her official introduction, she emphasised the importance of the EC addressing the scepticism surrounding its operations.

The former Education Minister stressed that without clarity and reassurance from the commission, doubts will persist among the public, eroding trust in the electoral process.

“So, the electoral commission is struggling to defend its credibility and until the commission tells us that the equipment means nothing, everyone should believe that there are no issues to worry about. How did disrespect get so high? Actions that impoverish and disenfranchise do not necessarily translate into mindedness in people who are angry, hungry and in people who are oppressed.

“On the contrary, again check the details in our history. Electoral Commission, I address you directly. It is in the national interest and in your own interest to make transparent what has been and is going on in your establishment.

“The truth will not be suppressed. you cannot be so independent as to disregard the people who validate your existence. it cannot happen anywhere. EC, a word to the wise is Assin North,” she stated.

