'Ghana beyond aid' has turned out to be 'Ghana without compass' – Naana Opoku-Agyemang jabs Akufo-Addo

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, mocking his 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.

According to the former Minister of Education, the Ghana Beyond Aid promised the people has turned out to be Ghana without a compass.

Speaking at an event at UPSA to officially outdoor her as 2024 running mate to John Dramani Mahama, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said under President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has been mismanaged beyond human comprehension.

She said corruption has swallowed the country, arguing that Ghanaians must join the NDC to save the country from the ruling government.

“Ghana beyond aid has turned out to be Ghana without a compass. Corruption has become too rampant. We must strengthen the institutions and we will do just that when the NDC comes to power in 2025 God willing. We must be passionate about stamping out corruption. Let no one tell you otherwise,” Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

The running mate to John Dramani Mahama in her address assured Ghanaians that under the next NDC Government, they will build the Ghana that everyone wants.

She indicated that through the policies of John Dramani Mahama when voted president, the mess created by the NPP government will be reversed to set the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

She admonished Ghanaians not to give up but to join the NDC and vote out the NPP government in the 2024 General Election.