ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.04.2024 Headlines

'Ghana beyond aid' has turned out to be 'Ghana without compass' – Naana Opoku-Agyemang jabs Akufo-Addo

'Ghana beyond aid' has turned out to be 'Ghana without compass' – Naana Opoku-Agyemang jabs Akufo-Addo
24.04.2024 LISTEN

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, mocking his 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.

According to the former Minister of Education, the Ghana Beyond Aid promised the people has turned out to be Ghana without a compass.

Speaking at an event at UPSA to officially outdoor her as 2024 running mate to John Dramani Mahama, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang said under President Akufo-Addo, Ghana has been mismanaged beyond human comprehension.

She said corruption has swallowed the country, arguing that Ghanaians must join the NDC to save the country from the ruling government.

“Ghana beyond aid has turned out to be Ghana without a compass. Corruption has become too rampant. We must strengthen the institutions and we will do just that when the NDC comes to power in 2025 God willing. We must be passionate about stamping out corruption. Let no one tell you otherwise,” Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

The running mate to John Dramani Mahama in her address assured Ghanaians that under the next NDC Government, they will build the Ghana that everyone wants.

She indicated that through the policies of John Dramani Mahama when voted president, the mess created by the NPP government will be reversed to set the country on the path of progress and prosperity.

She admonished Ghanaians not to give up but to join the NDC and vote out the NPP government in the 2024 General Election.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Election 2024: Dont be complacent, we havent won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions NDC members Election 2024: Don’t be complacent, we haven’t won yet – Asiedu Nketia cautions ...

24 minutes ago

Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahamas next govt – Asiedu Nketiah tells NDC members Election 2024: Stop fighting over positions in Mahama’s next govt – Asiedu Nketi...

24 minutes ago

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of vice presidency – Fifi Kwetey Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang will restore dignity of vice presidency – Fifi Kw...

1 hour ago

'Ghana beyond aid' has turned out to be 'Ghana without compass' – Naana Opoku-Agyemang jabs Akufo-Addo 'Ghana beyond aid' has turned out to be 'Ghana without compass' – Naana Opoku-Ag...

1 hour ago

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang Nation builder Mahama will deliver on his promise of a 24-hour economy for the b...

3 hours ago

Prof Jane Naana is more than qualified to be Ghanas first vice president and even president — Haruna Iddrisu Prof Jane Naana is more than qualified to be Ghana’s first vice president and ev...

3 hours ago

WENDA petitions Akufo-Addo, Speaker of Parliament to make vote-buying illegal WENDA petitions Akufo-Addo, Speaker of Parliament to make vote-buying illegal

6 hours ago

Supreme court declares payment of wages to spouses of President, Vice President unconstitutional Supreme court declares payment of wages to spouses of President, Vice President ...

6 hours ago

Publish full KPMG report on SML-GRA contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo Publish full KPMG report on SML-GRA contract – Bright Simons to Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Kumasi International Airport to begin full operations by end of June Kumasi International Airport to begin full operations by end of June

Just in....
body-container-line