ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere — Ahiagbah

Headlines Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP

The National Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has suggested that sabotage may be the cause of an accident involving Ghana's newly acquired train from Poland.

In a social media post on Friday, April 19, Ahiagbah wrote: "The obstruction of the unmanned truck on the Tema-Mpakadan railway to derail the Site Acceptance Test of the Diesel Multiple Unit train smells of sabotage."

The incident occurred on Thursday when the Diesel Multiple Unit 001, manufactured by Polish company Pesa Bydgoszcz SA, collided with a parked truck around kilometer 76 during its test run from Tema to Mpakadan.

Despite emergency braking, the train could not stop in time after encountering the unmanned vehicle stationed across the tracks at a non-designated level crossing area.

While no injuries were reported, the Ministry of Railways Development said in a statement that the train sustained minor damage.

Investigations are now underway as the police force now has in its custody the driver whose truck allegedly caused the accident.

Ahiagbah maintained that the government "shall not be deterred and will persevere with the unwavering support of the Ghanaian people" to advance its vision for the rail sector under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP Ghana will make maiden voyage into space should Bawumia become President — Chair...

1 hour ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere —...

1 hour ago

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer Tema-Mpakadan railway project a perversion of the original viable concept design...

1 hour ago

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Leading Communications team member of the NDC Train crash: Elsewhere, everyone involved in the test will either be fired or re...

2 hours ago

Ghana, other election bound-countries must build fiscal buffers – IMF admonishes Ghana, other election bound-countries must build fiscal buffers – IMF admonishes

2 hours ago

Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC ties Parliament reconvenes late May, denies Speaker Bagbin delaying recall over NDC t...

2 hours ago

100m needed to revitalise Ghana's poultry sector — GNAPF $100m needed to revitalise Ghana's poultry sector — GNAPF 

2 hours ago

Driver arrested for causing train collision on Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line Driver arrested for causing train collision on Tema-Mpakadan Railway Line

2 hours ago

Police grab trucker for Tema-Mpakadan rail accident Police grab trucker for Tema-Mpakadan rail accident

2 hours ago

Gov't plans to revise traditional customs following Gborbu child marriage Gov't plans to revise traditional customs following Gborbu child marriage

Just in....
body-container-line