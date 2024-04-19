Train crash: Despite the sabotage, we shall not be deterred and will persevere — Ahiagbah

The National Director of Communications of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has suggested that sabotage may be the cause of an accident involving Ghana's newly acquired train from Poland.

In a social media post on Friday, April 19, Ahiagbah wrote: "The obstruction of the unmanned truck on the Tema-Mpakadan railway to derail the Site Acceptance Test of the Diesel Multiple Unit train smells of sabotage."

The incident occurred on Thursday when the Diesel Multiple Unit 001, manufactured by Polish company Pesa Bydgoszcz SA, collided with a parked truck around kilometer 76 during its test run from Tema to Mpakadan.

Despite emergency braking, the train could not stop in time after encountering the unmanned vehicle stationed across the tracks at a non-designated level crossing area.

While no injuries were reported, the Ministry of Railways Development said in a statement that the train sustained minor damage.

Investigations are now underway as the police force now has in its custody the driver whose truck allegedly caused the accident.

Ahiagbah maintained that the government "shall not be deterred and will persevere with the unwavering support of the Ghanaian people" to advance its vision for the rail sector under President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia.