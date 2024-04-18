Kabu Nartey appointed Vice President of the Lebanese Community Scholarship Alumni Network

Celebrated as a dynamic young leader, Kabu Nartey, a multiple award winning communicator, legal moot advocate, and former Lebanese Community Scholarship beneficiary, has been appointed interim Vice President of the Lebanese Community Scholarship Alumni Network.

This new height was marked at a colourful ceremony during the unveiling of the five-member interim leadership made up of alumni to mark the 10th Anniversary celebration of the scholarship scheme at the Kempinski hotel in Accra.

The event featured high profiles dignitaries, including President of the Republic of Ghana and Guest of Honour, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Minister responsible for Education. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The newly appointed leadership include; Joseph Agbezuke - President, Kabu Nartey - Vice President, Agnes Ansaah Bekoe - Secretary, Eugenia Akorfa Kumi - Treasurer, and Hakim Richard - Organising Secretary.

Swearing in the members, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo challenged the committee to help achieve the objectives of the Lebanese Embassy and Community in Ghana, by building on the already stellar contribution to Ghana’s education sector.

The Lebanese Ambassador, H. E Maher Kheir donated GHS 100,000 to the alumni network on behalf of the embassy and the community.

Speaking to the media after the event, Vice President of the Lebanese Community Scholarship Alumni Network, Kabu Nartey, praised the Lebanese Ambassador, H. E Maher Kheir for "continually expanding the legacy of the previous ambassador, HE Halabi."

"The current ambassador has shown great passion for investing in the education of Ghana, having expanded the scholarship to over 600 students across universities and professional institutions. Even as past beneficiaries, he continues to give us all the support we need, and we are eternally grateful," he said.

CALL FOR MEDIA SUPPORT

“One other thing that I wish to say is that the media should also help to promote the impressive historic contributions of Lebanon to our education over the past decades in order for Ghanaians to realize that one of the chief partners of development is Lebanon. This will help reduce pockets of discrimination against some Lebanese and indeed foreigners in our country," he added.

Accepting the mantle of service, Kabu Nartey pledged on behalf of the leadership, to hard work with innovative ideas in advancing the rich contributions of the Lebanese community in Ghana and to help deepen the already cordial diplomatic ties between the two nations.

PROFILE

Kabu Nartey has been described by one of Ghana’s media as “One of Ghana’s fast rising young leaders” with multiple awards in leadership, communication, law and legal advocacy. He was named among 50 most Influential Youths in Ghana in 2019; among the 100 Most Promising Law Students in Ghana and among the World’s Top 200 Best Oralists in legal moot advocacy.

He was the Director of the Ghana University Debate Association (GUDA) from 2016-2017; Executive Assistant at the African Centre for International Criminal Justice, ACICJ, GIMPA from 2016-2020. He served as the Secretary of the largest youth movement in Ghana, the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) from 2017-2018 where he authored the first ever memoir by a NUGS General Secretary aimed at addressing the partisan challenges confronting the movement.

To mark his adept leadership, he was celebrated as the Best Student Activist in 2017 by the Leadership, Governance and Accountability Platform (LeGAP). In 2022, the Law Student Union of the University of Ghana celebrated him as the Most Versatile Law Student and in 2023, Most Influential Law Student due to his service to the faculty, university community and Ghana as a whole. Two years after his service at NUGS, he received the NUGS Presidential Honourary Award for his outstanding contribution to the welfare of Ghanaian students, home and abroad.

Also as a young scholar, has authored over 7 legal articles and publications on Constitutional Law and Ghana’s Legal Education, including "Interpreting the Constitution, 1992; A Peep into the Mind of the Modern Judge," "Did the Living Organism Die; the Whereabout of Ghana’s Past Constitutions," "Constitutional Jurisprudence ; Diagnosing the Judges in Ransford France (No. 2) "Dear Citizens of Allegiance ; A Critique of the Justice Adbullai case by the Supreme Court of Ghana" "The Stones the Builders Rejected became the Cornerstones ; A Text Documentary of the UG SRC Elections 2021" "Legal Education : Why I Protest in Fear but in Faith," among others.

In Communication and Journalism, Kabu Nartey has authored over 200 socioeconomic and political articles, features, commentaries, and patriotic opinions published on leading media outlets, including MyJoyOnline.com, Citinewsroom.com 3newsroom.com, GhanaWeb, and the Fourth Estate and Starrfm.com. For his hard work and patriotic ink, he was adjudged the Student Journalist of the Year by the Ghana Journalists Association 2018. A year before, he had graduated with first class honours from the Ghana Institute of Journalism where he bagged two awards – Most Promising Student Journalist of the Year and the Best Student in Print Journalism.

He was the student rep on the committee responsible for the successful merger of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, Ghana Institute of Languages, and the National Film and Television Institute into the now University of Media, Arts, and Communications - UNIMAC. He was the Research Assistant to ace journalist Manasseh Azure on his best-selling political book in Ghana’s recent history The Fourth John: Reign, Rejection and Rebound.

He is a distinguished fellow of the prestigious John Agyekum Kufuor Scholars Program under the mentorship of the former president of the Republic, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor. He has an LLB from the University of Ghana School of Law from 2020-2023 after which he passed the Professional Law Course Exams and gained admission into the Ghana School of Law in 2023, where he is studying to become a lawyer with major interest in Constitutional, Media and International Law.