JK Horgle Transport wins Total Energy Most Reliable Transport Award 2023

JK Horgle Transport Limited has been adjudged the Most Reliable Transport company in 2023.

The award which was presented to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Joseph Kwaku Horgle by Total Energy at a ceremony in Accra was in recognition of the Company's dedication to prompt delivery and effective services including driving 430,000 kilometers for Total Energy.

In a citation, Total Energy wrote: “This citation is presented to JK HORGLE TRANSPORT LIMITED in recognition of your exceptional commitment to responsive, efficiency and reliability in 2023.

JK HORGLE TRANSPORT LIMITED displayed a dedication to prompt delivery and effective services which significantly improved TOTAL Energy Marketing Ghana PLC's competitiveness in the Petroleum market”.

It added “your dedication to meeting and exceeding customer expectations coupled with your promotion and effective communication has set a new standard of excellence. Your contributions have not only enhanced operational efficiency but also strengthened customer trust and satisfaction”.

Mr. Horgle, who is a giant in the petroleum downstream in Ghana has received so many awards making his company JK Horgle Transport, a giant and one of the sought-after transport companies in the petroleum downstream sector.

From a humble beginning with about three heavy-duty trucks in the 1970s, he has grown his petroleum haulage business and currently boasts of over 500 heavy-duty trucks in Ghana.