Involve private sector for more investors to create employment for Ghanaians – Otumfuo urges gov't

17.04.2024

Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on government to intensify its partnership with the private sector.

According to him, this is a sure way to attract more investors into the country to create jobs for the unemployed youth to get jobs to do.

“It’s about time that the government realizes that it’s not going to work for the government to be involved in setting up companies without involving the private sector, it doesn’t work. The government should confront policies and involve the private sector and you can attract more investors into the country which will create more employment,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said on Wednesday, April 17.

The Asantehene was speaking at the commissioning of a 430-kilometre natural gas pipeline by Genser Energy, in Kumasi.

In his address, His Royal Majesty Osei Tutu II also admonished government to consider privatising the Volta River Authority (VRA), the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He argued that it is clear the state finds it difficult to run these institutions and must face the reality by engaging private partners.

“VRA and others are all government establishments, let’s give it out and diversify them into the private sector and get more money there and get the right people to do it. GRIDCo and others let’s give them the money and get the qualified people, diverse government from it and let them work. Electricity Company is in a situation where we don’t know, but that also must be diversified and given to the private sector,” Otumfuo said.

The Asantehene continued, “Why are we still holding on when we don’t have the money? We’re not able to collect all the taxes we want, we’re going to IMF and all those for money. We’re hanging onto industries we cannot maintain and run.

“It’s about time we face reality and decide on what government should be doing and what the private sector should be doing. This is a testimony of the private sector, and they were able to attract investors.”

