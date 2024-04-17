NPP inaugurates secretariat for persons with disabilities

In a bold move aimed at breaking the eight-year political cycle in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has demonstrated its commitment to inclusivity by inaugurating a dedicated secretariat for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) at its campaign office in Kokomlemle.

This significant step reflects the party's recognition of the importance of addressing the needs and concerns of a marginalized segment of society, emphasizing their essential role within the political landscape.

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, National Chairman of the NPP, expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his unwavering support in establishing the PWDs Secretariat. He underscored the pivotal role this secretariat would play in coordinating and attending to all matters related to persons living with disabilities.

Mr. Ntim reiterated the party's unwavering commitment to collaborating closely with the secretariat, pledging to provide resources and support to effectively realize its objectives.

The NPP's initiative to establish a dedicated secretariat for PWDs underscores its broader recognition of the importance of inclusivity and diversity within political structures. By creating a tailored platform to address the needs of persons with disabilities, the party aims to foster greater representation and participation among this demographic, aligning with global efforts to promote inclusivity in governance and decision-making processes.

Dr. Kwesi Kyei, the NPP's PWDs Representative, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the National Executives of the party for championing the establishment of the secretariat. He emphasized the significance of this initiative in enhancing the representation of PWDs within the party's structures and processes.

Dr. Kyei commended the steps taken by the NPP, highlighting their potential to increase the visibility and participation of persons with disabilities in political affairs, ultimately aiming to break the eight-year cycle.

The launch of the PWDs Secretariat represents a pivotal milestone in the journey towards inclusive politics in Ghana. By recognizing and addressing the unique challenges faced by persons with disabilities, the NPP demonstrates its commitment to upholding the principles of equality and social justice. This initiative sends a powerful message of inclusivity, signaling to PWDs that their voices and concerns matter within the political arena.

One of the key objectives of the PWDs Secretariat is to serve as a centralized hub for addressing the diverse needs of persons with disabilities. From advocating for policy reforms to facilitating access to essential services and resources, the secretariat will play a crucial role in advancing the rights and interests of PWDs.

By providing a dedicated platform for engagement and advocacy, the NPP aims to ensure that the concerns of persons with disabilities are integrated into the party's agenda and decision-making processes.

Moreover, the establishment of the PWDs Secretariat underscores the NPP's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under national and international frameworks aimed at promoting the rights of persons with disabilities. As a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD), Ghana is obligated to take proactive measures to ensure the full inclusion and participation of PWDs in all aspects of society, including politics.

In addition to addressing the immediate needs of persons with disabilities, the PWDs Secretariat will focus on fostering greater awareness and understanding of disability issues within the broader party membership.

Through educational campaigns, training programs, and outreach initiatives, the secretariat aims to promote a culture of inclusivity and sensitivity towards persons with disabilities.

The establishment of the PWDs Secretariat by the New Patriotic Party marks a significant stride towards inclusive politics in Ghana. By creating a dedicated platform for addressing the needs and concerns of persons with disabilities, the party underscores its commitment to upholding the principles of equality, diversity, and social justice, thus paving the way for a more inclusive and representative political landscape.