ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Kenyan court orders striking doctors to reach deal by Friday

By AFP
Kenya Doctors at Kenya's public hospitals went on strike over pay and working conditions. By SIMON MAINA AFP
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Doctors at Kenya's public hospitals went on strike over pay and working conditions. By SIMON MAINA (AFP)

A Kenyan court on Wednesday ordered doctors and the government to reach an agreement within 48 hours to end a nationwide strike that is now in its fifth week.

Doctors at public hospitals downed their tools in mid-March over pay and working conditions, disrupting services for thousands of patients.

At the centre of the row is a move by the government to slash the salaries of medical interns, who make up about 30 percent of doctors, according to the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union.

Labour court judge Byram Ongaya said the national doctors' union and the government must immediately convene a meeting "without conditions" and conclude "a written return-to-work formula not later than close of Friday."

The doctors earlier this month rejected an offer by the government that said it would meet some of the medics' demands, including hiring interns on permanent contracts and paying arrears due under a 2017 agreement.

The government has ruled out any further concessions and a two-week ultimatum set by the labour court to end the stalemate lapsed without a deal on Wednesday.

Ongaya ruled that the parties must "negotiate in utmost good faith towards compromise and in the best interest of full resumption of health services".

He also ordered that the doctors' union ensure there were a set number of medics at all hospitals to handle emergencies as negotiations continue.

Kenya's leading Daily Nation newspaper on Wednesday reported that the standoff had led to a spike in deaths, with no specialists present at some hospitals offering cancer treatment.

Hundreds of patients are "paying with their lives" at home, in private hospitals and village dispensaries, it said.

Strikes over working conditions in public hospitals are common in Kenya and often leave a trail of suffering.

In 2017, doctors staged a 100-day nationwide strike that left public hospitals shut.

Dozens of patients died from a lack of treatment during that walkout, which ended after a collective bargaining agreement was reached.

But doctors have accused the government of reneging on some parts of the deal, leading to the current strike.

Top Stories

47 minutes ago

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Involve private sector to attract more investors to create employment for Ghanai...

47 minutes ago

Left to right: Registrar of Scholarship Secretariat Dr Kingsley Agyemang, South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor and Host of Newsfile, Sampson Lardi Anyenini Scholarship secretariat boss sues Dafeamekpor, Multimedia for defamation, seeks ...

47 minutes ago

Nigeria's Central Bank reduces loan-to-deposit ratio to align with monetary tightening policy Nigeria's Central Bank reduces loan-to-deposit ratio to align with monetary tigh...

47 minutes ago

Odumasi-Badu road robbery: Police arrest one suspect, on a manhunt to get other accomplices Odumasi-Badu road robbery: Police arrest one suspect, on a manhunt to get other...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: 62 floating voters will vote for NDC parliamentary candidates — Global InfoAnalytics Election 2024: ‘62% floating voters will vote for NDC parliamentary candidates‘ ...

4 hours ago

Africa continues to face complex challenges due to elevated debt distress, persistent funding squeeze – Dr. Addison Africa continues to face complex challenges due to elevated debt distress, persi...

4 hours ago

Lets find African solutions to Africas problems – Akufo-Addo Let’s find African solutions to Africa’s problems – Akufo-Addo

4 hours ago

Diversify GRIDCo, ECG and VRA – Otumfuo to govt Diversify GRIDCo, ECG and VRA – Otumfuo to govt

4 hours ago

Court fines man GHS600 for fake penis-shrinking claim Court fines man GHS600 for fake penis-shrinking claim

4 hours ago

Court cages EC personnel, student over stolen laptops, BVR kits Court cages EC personnel, student over stolen laptops, BVR kits

Just in....
body-container-line