17.04.2024 NDC

Hon Siisi Crentsil donates 35 motorbikes to support Central Regional NDC campaign

The Chairman of the Central Regional Finance Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) made a significant contribution to campaign efforts in the Central Region by donating 35 brand new motorbikes on April 16th, 2024.

During a brief ceremony, he explained that his decision to donate the motorbikes was prompted by a request from the Regional Chairman, Noble Prof Richard Asiedu. This gesture, he emphasized, was one of many personal contributions aimed at supporting the campaigns of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC Parliamentary candidates in the Central Region.

In addition to the initial donation, he assured the Regional Chairman that an additional 15 motorbikes would soon be provided to further aid party activities and assignments in the region.

The Regional Chairman, upon receiving the motorbikes and accompanying documentation on behalf of the party, expressed profound gratitude for the generous contribution. He pledged to ensure that the motorbikes are utilized effectively to advance the party's objectives in the region. Additionally, he acknowledged the generous donation of 180 motorbikes by the Minority Leader and urged other stakeholders and friends of the region to follow suit.

Following the ceremony, the distribution of motorbikes to beneficiary Constituencies commenced promptly. The first recipient was Hon Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the Parliamentary Candidate of Awutu Senya East, who received ten motorbikes.

Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah
