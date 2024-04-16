ModernGhana logo
Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama has criticised the government’s newly launched Performance Tracker.

During his ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ tour in Nalerigu in the North East Region on Tuesday, April 16, Mr Mahama dismissed the projects listed in the tracker as mere fantasies that do not merit praise.

He compared the Performance Tracker with the NDC’s well-known Green Book, implying that the tracker does not accurately represent the government's efforts.

“They have come with something they call a performance tracker, and they are retracting some of the things. They say 67 were put in error, and the performance tracker has things that the district assembly should be doing, toilets. We built a toilet here, we built a toilet there. You know.

“When we published our green book, our green book was evidence-based. And every single thing you see in the green book exists, and we have done it here in Ghana. They can go and take the green book. I challenge the media. Go and take the green book and show me one project in the green book that does not exist.

“We didn’t have to retract anything. They found it was solid, so they came and said, oh, we went to Dubai and took pictures. University of Ghana Medical Centre. They said it’s a hospital in Dubai. We went and took the pictures and came and put them in the green book. Today, when they are sick, they go to the University of Ghana Medical Center for treatment,” he said.

