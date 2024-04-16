ModernGhana logo
‘I've health issues so I want to leave quietly and endure my pain’ — Joe Wise explains exit from Parliament

The First Deputy Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu has explained his decision not to seek re-election.

He cited ongoing health problems exacerbated by constant public attacks directed at politicians.

In an interview with Accra-based JoyNews on Monday, April 16, Mr. Osei-Owusu, who represents the Bekwai constituency, opened up about his struggles and decision to exit frontline politics after four terms in office.

"It hurts to hear people call you a thief only because you opted to work for the public," the MP said.

“Every politician, every elected official is called a thief. Nothing hurts me more than that when I can say with pride that I have never asked for support from anybody. I have never asked for anybody to give me anything before,” added the lawmaker.

He asserted that "I do my work so those are the things that I think have contributed to my health issues. Now I have health issues so I want to leave the field quietly and endure my pain.”

The First Deputy Speaker disputed the public perception that MPs misuse funds.

“We don’t spend public funds. We don’t even authorise expenditure. Practically nothing to do with money apart from approving the budget in Parliament," he stated.

Meanwhile, his decision to bow out of frontline politics after 2025, according to many, will deprive Ghana of a seasoned and experienced voice in Parliament.

