ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

$360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor

Economy & Investments 360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Professor Eliplimi Agbloyor, an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), says the $360 million from the International Monetary Fund is not sufficient for Ghana's reserve.

In an interview monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), the expert said the money extended to Ghana was not enough to address the demand for dollars in the economy.

He urged the government to implement appropriate domestic policies to improve the extent of the Ghanaian reserve since the current 1.7-month import cover was not enough.

“For me, critically, we need to improve the level of our external reserves. Currently, the 1.7-month import cover is dangerously low. Our import cover must be a minimum of 12 months because what is currently available is not enough for us as a country.

“A 12-month import cover will allow a country to withstand global economic shocks. If you observe what happened in the COVID-19 era, countries that had high reserves did not suffer as much as countries with lower reserves. We should put in place policies on the minimum external reserve as a country,” he said.

Ghana is expected to get approval for its third tranche of US$360 million when the Executive Board of the IMF meets in June, having reached a staff-level agreement on the second review of the loan-support programme.

 At a press briefing in Accra following the conclusion of a staff-level agreement on Ghana’s second review of the three-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) arrangement, Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, said he was optimistic about the Board’s approval in June.

The said money, the Central Bank Governor said, would help to further boost the country’s foreign reserve, which stood at US$6.2bn as of April 5, 2024, and support the attainment of the objectives of the US$3bn loan support programme.

 He said the $360 million that would come to the BOG would strengthen the reserves of Ghana.

Dr. Theo Acheampong, an economist and political risk analyst, said the domestic gold purchase by the BoG was essential in building Ghana's reserve and strengthening the currency.

GNA

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

Akufo-Addos govt is the biggest political scam in Ghanas history – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo’s govt is the ‘biggest political scam’ in Ghana’s history – Mahama ja...

27 minutes ago

Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama

1 hour ago

Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged

1 hour ago

360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor $360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor

1 hour ago

Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospitaldue to severity of beatings Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospital due to severity ...

1 hour ago

Adu Boahen Murder: Case adjourned to May 9 Adu Boahen Murder: Case adjourned to May 9 

2 hours ago

Joseph Osei Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament ‘I've health issues so I want to leave quietly and endure my pain’ — Joe Wise ex...

2 hours ago

Lawyer Twum Barimah Let’s help seek second independence for Ghana before NPP sells the country – Law...

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force and 2024 independent presidential candidate New Force aims to redeem Ghana and West Africa — Nana Kwame Bediako

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako, Leader of the New Force political movement and 2024 independent presidential candidate ‘I didn't say I would buy Ghana if voted against; I said I’ll buy it back from f...

Just in....
body-container-line