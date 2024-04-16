Imperatives of the Coronation of His Royal Highness Chief Alfonso Guinea Okah PhD

The reggae legend Bob Marley once said "The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him positively". This is exactly the story of His Royal Highness Chief, Dr. Okah Alfonso Guinea. He was born on the 14th of March, 1975 to Chief Isaac Guinea Simeon Okah and Mrs Eleanor Isaac Okah, nee Thompson Egu in Ikarama community in Okordia Clan in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

He attended Sacred Heart primary, Illoabuchi mile 2, Diobu Port Harcourt and obtained his First School Leaving Certificate in 1986. He proceeded to the Community Secondary Okordia and obtained his Senior School Certificate Certificate in 1992. BOn completion of his secondary school, he was employed as a casual worker in Horizon Fibres. Thereafter in 1994 he was employed in a textile firm as an "operator IV" in the Partially Oriented Yarn(POY) Department.

He gained admission into the University of Port Harcourt (Uniport) to study Economics and graduated with honours in 2002. He enrolled in the Federal University of Technology, Owerri and completed his first Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management Technology in 2009. He was one of the successful students who registered in MBA in 2010 in the same Department.

Dr. Okah went further to obtain a Master's Degree in Accountancy in Imo State University in 2017 and

another Master's degree in Accountancy from Hill City University, Benin Republic in 2020. He obtained his Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in 2021-2023.

Owing to his desire to excel in management, he completed the PGD Management in the Rivers State University in 2021 and MSc Management 2022.

He seeks to bag a PhD in Management in the same University. His Royal Highness started his working life as a gardener, He later worked as an Operator IV in Horizon Fibres from 1992 to 2001. He was employed as Accounts Supervisor by Amatonye Foundation from 2005 to 2006. Since 2007, he has been working as Accountant II by the Bayelsa State Local Government Service Commission - a position he has occupied till date.

It is difficult for people to know that Chief Alfonso Okak is a philanthropist because he does not admire the camera while executing his philanthropic operations. He has located and trained vulnerable youths in entrepreneurship and artisanship. His initial focus was on Okordia/Biseni/Zarama. He does not just bear the financial burden of their training; he goes further to monitor them, track progress and provide leadership till their graduation. Some of them are empowered with money to ply their trades and the girls among them are usually empowered with sewing machines, Baking ovens and make-up kits and other starter packs. Okah is leader best to his people when others barely know he exists.

Dr. Okah knows the relationship between education and self development. He has therefore elected to train school drop outs from the poorest of the poor. He asking bears the financial burden of the less privileged by awarding scholarships to students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions. In addition, he cares for Widows and widowers and provide basic needs for them. Some are assisted with money to start petty trading-a gesture that has provided the leverage for entrepreneurship.

When the cattle grazers ravaged the entire farm lands of the three clans, killing people, nobody heed the cry of the people in 2023. When the news came Chief Okah, he heed the cry of his people. Realizing the fact that farming and fishing are the mainstay of the peoples livelihood, he thought about strategies on how to tackle the menace. He is a consummate community leader.

He brainstormed with community leaders and identified, with the State Commander Forest Security Guards (aka Professional Hunters of Nigeria). He paid all the expenses and stabilized the the situation thereby reducing the tension that was building as a result of the activities of grazers. Whereas the wealthy politicians, the high and mighty ignored the safety and security of their people, Chief Okah considered the livelihood of his people as a top priority. This is the distinctive mark of leadership.

HRH Dr. Okah is a member of the Association of Certified Public Accountant of Nigeria and Association of National Accounts of Nigeria. He is also a fellow of the African Institute of Strategic Managers.

He is an accomplished leader, husband and father. He is married to Chief Mrs Evelyn Alfonso Okah nee Dickson Ichella, Clara Okah nee Jacob and Rita Newman Avor and blessed with children.

Indeed, Chief Alfonso Guinea Okah is a consummate community leader whose actions inspire others to do more. He has provided a platform for youth empowerment. His humility is the major selling points. Enamoured by his the tenacity of purpose and selfless service, the His Royal Majesty King NioNio Okilomo-Ibe AkaboII of Zarama Kingdom, on Sunday April 14, 2024 called the entire clan together for the coronation of Dr. Okah as a paramount Chief of Zarama clan. The recognition was not only timely but a sign that the good men do lives with them.

He pushes others higher to take the credit. As a leader he is willingness to stick with a bold course of action and to take the front seat in matters concerning the peoples welfare. In the words of Chan Master Fuchan Yuan says "there are three essentials to leadership: humility, clarity and courage. Pleasantly, the amiable Chief of Zarama possesses all the three essentials. With the ascendancy of Dr Okah as Chief of Zarama, the Kingdom is blessed.

All Hail HRH Chief (Dr) Alfonso Guinea Okah. It's your time to shine for service to God and humanity.

Report by John Idumange