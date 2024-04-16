Corruption makes a lot of people rich, happy; NDC, NPP cannot help us – Okyeame Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has shared his view on why it is difficult for any President to succeed in fighting corruption.

According to him, any President who attempts to fight corruption in the country is likely to go to his grave in two weeks.

Okyeame Kwame is of the view that while corruption enriches and makes a lot of people happy, neither the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can help Ghana fight corruption.

"NDC/NPP cannot help Ghana; family is what can help Ghana. The problem affecting us as a people is a problem of the mind. The corrupt system cannot fix itself; it makes a lot of people rich and happy. If a president wants to come and fight corruption in the country right now, he will be dead in 2 weeks. It's not about pay; it's not about money; it's about morality," Okyeame Kwame said in an engagement with Kwadwo Sheldon.

The musician popularly known as the Rap Doctor proposes that if the country will be successful in dealing with corruption, children should be trained with good morals.

"The politician was put in power by you and me; they are a representation of us, so if they are corrupt, it shows that you are corrupt. I agree that politicians are causing problems, but as you fight the politicians, train your child not to think like a politician. My vision is that we train our children to be incorruptible so that they will grow up and do away with this corrupt system. That is the only way I think Ghana would develop. Let us focus on training the young ones now," Okyeama Kwame proposed.