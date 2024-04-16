ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Corruption makes a lot of people rich, happy; NDC, NPP cannot help us – Okyeame Kwame

Social News Okyeama Kwame
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Okyeama Kwame

Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame has shared his view on why it is difficult for any President to succeed in fighting corruption.

According to him, any President who attempts to fight corruption in the country is likely to go to his grave in two weeks.

Okyeame Kwame is of the view that while corruption enriches and makes a lot of people happy, neither the New Patriotic Party (NPP) nor the National Democratic Congress (NDC) can help Ghana fight corruption.

"NDC/NPP cannot help Ghana; family is what can help Ghana. The problem affecting us as a people is a problem of the mind. The corrupt system cannot fix itself; it makes a lot of people rich and happy. If a president wants to come and fight corruption in the country right now, he will be dead in 2 weeks. It's not about pay; it's not about money; it's about morality," Okyeame Kwame said in an engagement with Kwadwo Sheldon.

The musician popularly known as the Rap Doctor proposes that if the country will be successful in dealing with corruption, children should be trained with good morals.

"The politician was put in power by you and me; they are a representation of us, so if they are corrupt, it shows that you are corrupt. I agree that politicians are causing problems, but as you fight the politicians, train your child not to think like a politician. My vision is that we train our children to be incorruptible so that they will grow up and do away with this corrupt system. That is the only way I think Ghana would develop. Let us focus on training the young ones now," Okyeama Kwame proposed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Michael Nyantakyi, the General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union PUWU. It’s an abuse of power to arrest ECG officials for performing legitimate duties ...

2 hours ago

Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institutions in Ghana By August 2024 Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institu...

2 hours ago

Okyeama Kwame Corruption makes a lot of people rich, happy; NDC, NPP cannot help us – Okyeame ...

2 hours ago

GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of petrol GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of p...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Bawumia will use Ghana’s gold to stabilize the Cedi if voted as President — Ahia...

2 hours ago

Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghanas journey towards enhanced connectivity, economic prosperity – NPP Germany Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghana’s journey towards enhanc...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of EduWatch Idea behind Performance Tracker is great but shouldn't be limited to election ye...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 2024 NPP flagbearer Election 2024: Bawumia losing 21.8% of NPP’s 2020 Akan votes — Global InfoAnalyt...

2 hours ago

People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owesGHS650 billion; who is going to pay that debt – Mahama ponders People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owes GHS650 billion; who is...

2 hours ago

Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments lands Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments l...

Just in....
body-container-line