GJA to launch 75th anniversary celebrations with address by Sam Jonah

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will launch its 75th anniversary celebrations on Wednesday, April 17, with an address by renowned businessman and philanthropist Sam Jonah.

The launch ceremony will take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra from 1pm.

It will mark the start of a year-long program of events and activities to commemorate 75 years of excellence in journalism in Ghana.

In a statement, the GJA announced that Sam Jonah KBE, OSG will deliver the keynote address at the ceremony.

"Sir Jonah will deliver the Keynote Address to set the tone for the 75th Anniversary celebration, which is on the theme: '75 years of excellence in journalism: Past, present and the future'," the statement said.

He will also unveil the anniversary's logo during his speech.

Veteran journalist and former National Media Commission Chairman Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng will chair the event.

Minister of Works and Housing Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who is also caretaker Information Minister, will attend as the special guest of honor.

GJA President Albert Kwabena Dwumfour will also speak on the anniversary's theme to rally members around the flag of the Association.

Godwin Avenorgbo, chairman of the anniversary's planning committee, will announce the outline of activities for the anniversary celebration.

“Activities will be undertaken in the regions to give it a national character,” noted the statement.

The events will culminate in the 28th GJA Media Awards ceremony in September 2024.

Members and partners of the media fraternity have been invited to attend the launch and kick off the GJA's 75th-anniversary commemorations.