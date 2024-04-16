ModernGhana logo
NDC's quest to wrestle power from NPP goes beyond partisanship; it’s a national clarion call – Ofosu Ampofo

NDC Former NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo
Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has called on all Ghanaians to join the party to win the 2024 General Election.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected executives of the NDC Canada Chapter, Samuel Ofosu Amofo said the party's mission to wrestle power from the NPP goes beyond a partisanship agenda.

He argued that it is a national clarion call that must be embraced by all Ghanaians to get rid of the ruling NPP Government.

Samuel Ofosu Amofo insists that the NPP government has failed the people and should not be allowed to stay in power beyond the eight years of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“Today the quest for the NDC to win the next elections goes beyond partisanship. It has become a national clarion call for all hands to be on deck to ensure that this inept NPP government that has woefully failed everybody including their people are voted out of office,” Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said.

In a message to the newly elected executives of the NDC Canada Chapter, the former party chairman urged every member to work hard for the party to achieve its objectives in the December 7 polls.

“The objective of the party is to win and form a government… So as new executives your work is cut out for you, you have a short time to deliver,” Mr. Ampofo added.

