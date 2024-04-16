ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re disappointed over gov’t’s lacklustre attitude to negotiations of our conditions of service – Pre-tertiary unions

Education Were disappointed over govts lacklustre attitude to negotiations of our conditions of service – Pre-tertiary unions
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Pre-Tertiary Teacher Unions have expressed disappointment over what it describes as a lacklustre attitude of Government to the negotiations concerning the Conditions of Service of the Ghanaian Teacher since the strike was called off.

This was contained in a joint statement by the pre-tertiary teacher unions issued on Monday, 15 April 2024, signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas T. Musah; President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Eric Agbe-Carbonu and the President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH).

“All this while, our negotiations have not achieved any meaningful outcome,” the unions indicated in the statement.

The Unions further expressed disappointment over the fact that the government team does not seem to have the” requisite mandate” to respond adequately to its demands.

It therefore cautioned the general public and government that, in the event of any “brouhaha at the Pre-tertiary level, Teacher Union Leaders must not be blamed.”

Three pre-tertiary teacher unions called off their two-week-long strike, which commenced nationwide on March 20, 2024, citing the government's failure to address their conditions of service.

The decision to end the strike comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interim injunction to halt the industrial action, paving the way for negotiations to begin.

-classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Were disappointed over govts lacklustre attitude to negotiations of our conditions of service – Pre-tertiary unions We’re disappointed over gov’t’s lacklustre attitude to negotiations of our condi...

1 hour ago

No more Buffer Stock as Mahama promises to decentralise SHS food supply No more Buffer Stock as Mahama promises to decentralise SHS food supply

1 hour ago

NSS urges President Akufo-Addo to sign National Service Bill into law NSS urges President Akufo-Addo to sign National Service Bill into law

1 hour ago

You're lying, your 7-11pm dumsor attributed to overloaded transformers is false – PURC exposes ECG You're lying, your 7-11pm dumsor attributed to overloaded transformers is false ...

1 hour ago

Consult Council of State on anti-gay bill – Mahama advises Akufo-Addo Consult Council of State on anti-gay bill – Mahama advises Akufo-Addo

1 hour ago

Transport Ministry has no power to determine fares – COPEC Transport Ministry has no power to determine fares – COPEC

1 hour ago

Brace yourselves for more economic hardship – Prof Adei to Ghanaians Brace yourselves for more economic hardship – Prof Adei to Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Any government depending on IMF is likely to fail – Grand Coalition Any government depending on IMF is likely to fail – Grand Coalition

2 hours ago

Ghana risks losing premium cocoa position due to galamsey – COCOBOD laments Ghana risks losing premium cocoa position due to galamsey – COCOBOD laments

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo launches NSS policy document to tackle under-utilisation of service personnel Akufo-Addo launches NSS policy document to tackle under-utilisation of service p...

Just in....
body-container-line