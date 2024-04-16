We’re disappointed over gov’t’s lacklustre attitude to negotiations of our conditions of service – Pre-tertiary unions

The Pre-Tertiary Teacher Unions have expressed disappointment over what it describes as a lacklustre attitude of Government to the negotiations concerning the Conditions of Service of the Ghanaian Teacher since the strike was called off.

This was contained in a joint statement by the pre-tertiary teacher unions issued on Monday, 15 April 2024, signed by the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas T. Musah; President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Eric Agbe-Carbonu and the President of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers-Ghana (CCT-GH).

“All this while, our negotiations have not achieved any meaningful outcome,” the unions indicated in the statement.

The Unions further expressed disappointment over the fact that the government team does not seem to have the” requisite mandate” to respond adequately to its demands.

It therefore cautioned the general public and government that, in the event of any “brouhaha at the Pre-tertiary level, Teacher Union Leaders must not be blamed.”

Three pre-tertiary teacher unions called off their two-week-long strike, which commenced nationwide on March 20, 2024, citing the government's failure to address their conditions of service.

The decision to end the strike comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured an interim injunction to halt the industrial action, paving the way for negotiations to begin.

-classfmonline